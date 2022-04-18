What does MP Quayson find interesting in Ghana's politics to deny his Canadian citizenship?

Opinions of Monday, 18 April 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Getting a legal stay or being documented in any advanced country doesn’t come very easily because there are millions of African illegal immigrants looking for documents for decades in foreign countries without success. Therefore, why should someone deny their Canadian citizenship for Ghanaian politics?



James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North, is a Ghanaian with Canadian nationality. He has been in parliament for some time but has now faced some difficulties in serving his country due to his dual citizenship.



In a country where the Supreme Court benefits only the president, the NPP's interests, and is able to tamper with Ghana’s constitution, James Gyakye Quayson has been denied access to serve his country. What is so fascinating about Ghanaian politics that it will attract Mr. Quayson?



Politics in Ghana can cost the life of a person because the motives of politics in that country are centered on greed, corruption, and power. Therefore, I find it very disturbing for someone to deny their Canadian nationality to become a politician in Ghana.



James Gyakye Quayson might be a victim of injustice despite having dual nationalities. Even though he denied his Canadian nationality, it’s very clear that President Nana Akufo Addo is using his power through the Supreme Court to prevent Quayson from becoming a politician in Ghana.



Where I find the case very disturbing is that Quayson should know that Ghana is such a corrupt country that under the government of Nana Akufo Addo, with Kwasi Anin-Yeboah as Chief Justice, he will never win any case against this greedy and uncaring government.



So why should he waste time and money fighting a case that he will never win? After being denied access to enter parliament, until the case impending at the court is over, the disturbed Quayson has to go back to the court to make an appeal over the court’s decision.



Unless Quayson knows the benefits of being a politician in Ghana, other than that, he shouldn’t have chosen Ghanaian politics over his Canadian citizenship, because he has more opportunities and a better future with his Canadian passport in both Canada and Ghana.