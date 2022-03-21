What at all do you want, Mr. Putin?

Opinions of Monday, 21 March 2022

Columnist: Cameron Duodu

It is early morning in a city called Lviv. In Ukraine.



Suddenly, an air raid siren blares out. People wake up still groggy. But they know from experience that the air raid warning cannot – must not! – be ignored, no matter how beguiling the call of sweet sleep might be.



For they had heard air raid sirens before, that had been followed by loud explosions.



Explosions caused by bombs dropped by jet bombers. Or shells fired from tanks. As well as – missiles whizzing past at supersonic speed. Missiles in areas occupied by civilians? That IS a war crime, Mr. Putin!



The explosions are always preceded by a flash of yellowish flame, which is followed, in its turn by billows of thick, black smoke.



Mr. Putin, the world is watching the way these bombs are destroying the dwelling places of the people of Ukraine.



The world hears as the cries of injured or dying people rend the air.



Whether the victims are soldiers, or civilian men and women., plus children and babies - they are Ukrainians. And few of them care two hoots about politics.



They run or are carried out of injured.



But where can they go?



They had thought they were going to be safe at the location they are fleeing from! But they had been proved wrong. Where else can they go now, to seek a “new” shelter? Again?



President Putin, please show humanitarian mercy and kindly try to understand that you are putting the people of Lviv, Kyiv, and other Ukrainian cities through a terrible routine of experiencing hell on earth each day.



Your bombs have been speaking a hellish language to them for a good three weeks now; since your invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February 2022.



You have not been able to cow their government. Yet you are continuing to punish the people. Mr. Putin, didn't the KGB teach you that the people do not always agree with their government?



We in the rest of the world ask you: what at all have ordinary Ukrainians done to you, please, Mr. Putin? Is it their fault that they happened to be born into a country called Ukraine?



Can they be held responsible for any potentially infantile policies that their government might adopt?



You are the head of a government, yourself. Do you consult your people every time you make a decision that can bring serious repercussions to their lives? You know that such an eventuality is impractical, to say the least. Why then are you punishing the Ukrainian people so severely, just because their government might have made a mistake?



Mr. Putin, please call off your soldiers. The only “sin” the Ukrainian people have committed is that they were born and brought up in a territory called Ukraine that seems fated to undergo political u7jncertainty in each age.



In fact, you know their history very well, and you claim that they are from the same stock as your own Russian people! Certainly, many of them do speak Russian. So, Mr Putin, don't realise that you are killing your own people!



In fact, Mr. Putin, even the Ukrainian Government you detest so much has only erred in intent, not in practice. All it has done is to express the wish to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). A big error, taking account of realpolitik. Yes.



But it's only an error committed by word of mouth, isn't it?



You are levelling their cities for merely uttering a desire to join NATO? Did Ukrainian women and their babies join their government in expressing that desire?



Mr. Putin, the punishment you are dishing out to Ukraine is disproportionate! Not only that – because of the brutality of that punishment, you have ended up actually winning sympathy for the Ukrainian government.



Furthermore, you have driven the Ukrainian government to request NATO to institute a “no-fly zone” that would, if instituted, extend over your territory.



Mr. Putin, please consider this: suppose, for argument's sake, that NATO was to agree to establish a “no-fly zone”, and that a MIG-29 piloted by a Pole or a Hungarian were to fly over Russian territory, and were to be shot down.



If the true identity of the aircraft were to be traced and its supposedly covert mission found to have been authorised by NATO, what would you do, Mr. Putin? Would you send nuclear missiles to the “NATO bases” [in Hungary or Poland] from which the Mig-29 was launched?



Mr. Putin, you know that the Americans would immediately deploy nuclear weapons against Russia, don't you?



You do know that there are still some lunatic “Cold Warriors” in the US who have been spoiling for a chance to “nuke” Russia? People, who hate the idea of a perennial détente between the US and Russia?



Would you destroy the whole world by starting a nuclear war, which is what such cold warriors want?



Finally, Mr. Putin, do you want to expose me, my family and my friends, and other harmless people in developing countries, to radiation, followed by a painful death?



Mr. Putin, please understand that we have nothing to do with NATO, the Warsaw Pact, or their antecedents. We just want to be allowed to continue trying to develop our countries peacefully.



We want to be friends to all, and enemies to none!



Do not get us nuked because of Ukraine's “insolence” towards Russia, Mr. Putin!



It is none of our business, quite frankly.