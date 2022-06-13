What are Ghanaians' expectations of their president?

Opinions of Monday, 13 June 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

What does a Ghanaian expect from his or her leaders before praising them? If you had to write an essay about Akufo-Addo, Ghana's current president, and John Mahama, Ghana's past president, who do you think is the better president of the two, based on achievements and developments?



Many of us have observed the leadership of ex-Ghanaian leaders like John Evans Atta Mills, John Kufuor, and Jerry John Rawlings in Ghana as Ghanaians. Since all fingers are not created equal, we know which of these leaders did the most for regular Ghanaians.



If we assess and evaluate the works of ex-Ghanaian leader John Mahama and current president Nana Akufo Addo, who would we identify as the most effective Ghanaian leader after Kwame Nkrumah if tribal people will actually bury tribalism?



Because there are millions of people on the planet, everyone has a different point of view. Despite the fact that I am not involved with any political party in Ghana, I believe John Mahama is a better leader than Akufo-Addo because he is prepared to devote his time to doing the best for Ghana.



We know that corruption is an unavoidable part of politics, it is always present in African politics. As a result of this fundamental issue, Africa continues to experience setbacks in growth. As a result, I was not surprised when Mahama was shown to be corrupt, resulting in his resignation as president in 2016.



However, we must remember what Akufo-Addo said about John Mahama to Ghanaians, promising them substantial improvements and plans for them, including protecting the public purse, lowering taxes, and improving the economy far more than it was under John Mahama.



As we all know, before losing the 2016 presidential election, Mahama built several projects across the country, including schools, hospitals, housing units, and marketplaces, and left many projects unfinished, without accumulating massive debt, causing a high rate of unemployment, and a doomed economy.



Ghanaians fully comprehended the maxim "the devil you know is better than an angel you don't know," after Akufo Addo came to power. Not only was he more corrupt than John Mahama, but he was also a liar and inept.



Amid the midst of a high unemployment rate and a collapsing economy, the guy who promised to protect the public purse became more corrupt than John Mahama, diverting COVID monies, and amassing large debt without accountability and projects.



Nothing is working better under the NPP administration because Akufo Addo has become like a child who has no idea how to run the country and develop a sustainable economy. Nonetheless, Mahama's reign was a hundred times better than today's awful regime, despite the fact that he was labeled corrupt and incompetent.



We must not forget Ghanaians' liberty and press freedom under John Mahama's presidency. The sound of a falling needle may now be heard under Akufo Addo's government. People who criticize the president are discreetly targeted, so everyone lives in fear.



On social media, Akufo-Addo continues to enjoy social critics and writers railing against John Mahama, but he can't bear criticism. At the Kotoka International Airport, he either issues the order for critics to be detained or has a list of those he wants to be arrested. Mahama had never done anything like this.



Considering President Akufo-Addo's inefficiency, the high rate of corruption and unemployment, and Ghana's massive debt without accountability, I would give Mahama a thumbs up because he is one of the Ghanaian leaders who, based on his prior performance, is the only leader who can transform Ghana. I don't regret to say that Akufo-Addo was not born a leader, but rather an opportunist.