Western North Grassroots Agenda awards MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency

Opinions of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Columnist: Isaac Amanor

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and friends from the media.



Today marks a memorable day in our lives. We are here today at the office of the Hon. Alfred Obeng Boateng at the Parliament House of the Republic of Ghana. On behalf of the Western North Grassroots Agenda, a pro NPP group from the Western North region.



We are here today to present a citation in honour of the Hon. MP for Bibiani Ahwiaso Bekwai Constituency in the person of Hon. Alfred Obeng Boateng.



Ladies and gentlemen permit me to elaborate some and many contributions from this Hon. MP to the people of the Western North region. The WENGA describe the Hon. MP as the STAR of the Western North.



Before his elections as the Hon. MP some of the following are his contributions to his people.



Firstly, the Hon. MP donated three Nissan pick ups at the cost of GHC530,000 to the Ghana Police Service in the region.



Again, he donated a generator plant at the cost of GHC170,000 to Bibiani government hospital.



Also, he initiated Project 100. The project was aimed at training 100 young people on how to operate heavy duty machines and equipments. Eg excavators, ADT machines and many more. GHC300 was paid to the beneficiaries per month as pocket allowance for a period of 6months.



Hon. Alfred Obeng Boateng donated 1 pick up at the cost of$35,000 to support the creation of the Western North Region.



Last but not the least before elections, he started the construction of 25 mechanized boreholes in the Bibiani Ahwiaso Bekwai Constituency and now 10 of them completed and commissioned.



Ladies and gentlemen grant me the opportunity to say a few of the a lot that the Hon. MP has started doing some few months when he is sworn in as the MP for the Bibiani Ahwiaso Bekwai Constituency.



Construction of ultramodern library and ICT center at Subiri Nkwanta and Ahwiaso.



Construction of KG block at Kwaaso.



Finally, he has just lunched operation 500 entrepreneur in his constituency. This is aimed at training and raise 500 entrepreneurs each year in his constituency.



This is what have seen and confer on him the STAR of the Western North Region.



We therefore, present this citation in his honour.



Thank you.



Signed:





Isaac Amanor Convenor 0246736287



Atta Marfo Director of ops 0244618243