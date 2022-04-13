We need more police personnel, patrol vehicle, Mamprugu Moaduri DCE appeals to government

Opinions of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Columnist: Dokurugu Alhassan

The District Chief Executive for the Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region, Abu Adams has appealed to the government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to deploy enough police personnel and a patrol vehicle to enhance police operation in the area.



The District has less than 20 police personnel.



Meanwhile, the population of the District according to the 2021 population and housing census stands at 68,746 with 34,053 males and 34,693 females.



His appeal comes at the back of the inadequate supply of police personnel in the area who are using motorbikes to combat crimes due to the lack of vehicles for patrols.



The robbery attacks on the residents in recent days have caused fear and panic in the area as mobile money vendors and traders cannot operate beyond 7 PM.



The DCE, Abu Adams appeal comes on the sidelines with a sod-cutting ceremony for the agenda 111 District hospital project to kick start in Yagaba on Saturday (9th April 2022).



"We will need more policemen to enhance their performance. Currently, the number is inadequate, we are trying to look at how the police service can increase the personnel at the police station so that we will be able to get more men to augment their service. And then we are also calling for police vehicles. Currently, they are using motorbikes which is not good to fight crime," he appealed.



Authorities in the District have declined to confirm some information from the residents that two of the police personnel in the District were attacked by some gunmen who ran away with the police motorbike.



The DCE, Abu Adams is therefore appealing to the Government and the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service to furnish the Mamprugu Moaduri District with a patrol vehicle and deploy sufficient police officers to augment their performance.