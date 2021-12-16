We need a serious revolution now in NDC to return the party back to where it belongs

Opinions of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Columnist: Ibrahim Hardi

In ethics, value denotes the degree of importance of something or action, to determine what actions are best to do or what way is best to live or to describe the significance of different actions.



The above was what late former president Rawlings used to remind the NDC leadership to embrace.



I wrote this because I have seen pictures of our current NDC Chairman Ampofo with senior cadres, former ministers who were sidelined or who weren't considered of importance to the party.

If this were to be considered earlier in the years past, I know it would have been a different story today. NDC has the men and I'm delighted seeing the chairman and the NDC men we have and not those we claimed we have who mimic the App.



I hope and hope the current NDC leadership will continue to dig deep to bring the real men and not the men we claimed to have who Ghanaians these days are finding difficult in differentiating between NPP and NDC.



We allowed Npp to defeat us painfully in 2016, no lessons were learned. They robbed us in the 2020 general election and it looks like lessons are still not learned. Thank God, we have a hang-parliament. What Ghanaians witnessed in the last election would have been worse in 2024 if they were to have a majority in parliament. Arm twisted were seen in the last election and arm twisting will have happened in 2024 if Npp has a majority in parliament.



Let's thank our God and continue the reorganization with a clean mind. I know NDC is winning the 2024 general election and NPP will remain in opposition for more than a decade.



I have seen hope in the pictures posted by the NDC national chairman and will love to see more of such.



PNDC was a military regime that induced civilians to participate in governance. Most of its members were civilians. Its policies reflected a revolutionary government that was pragmatic in its approach. The economic objectives of the PNDC were to halt the economic decay, stabilize the economy and stimulate economic growth. Politically, its goal was to establish structures that would effectively allow the people to express their political will. Most significantly, the PNDC, carrying with it the spirit of the June 4, 1979, Uprising, brought a change in the people’s attitude from a '"government will provide'" position to being proactive in nation-building.



When we shifted from the military regime to a democratic period, NDC was formed out, to maintain the ideals of the PNDC. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) which is a social-democratic political party was founded by late former president Jerry John Rawlings, who was then Head of State from 1981 to 1993 under PNDC and democratically elected President of Ghana from 1993 to 2001. The NDC was formed as the ruling party ahead of elections in 1992, in which late Rawlings was elected President, and in 1996 late Rawlings was re-elected as the NDC candidate. Late former President Jerry John Rawlings' second term ended in 2001. The NDC lost the presidency in the 2000 election, and it was not until the 2008 election that we regained it with late president John Atta Mills.



University for development studies is former president Jerry John Rawlings ideological institute and is growing from strength to strength because they are still following the ideals and principles that gave birth to the noble institution. NDC, we are here today because we have abandoned the ideals and principles of our party.



We need a revolution now to return the NDC party to where it belongs. Where are the gallant cadres!, where are the old ministers who still believe in the principles of June four and 31 December revolutions, where are the hardworking comrades who were sidelined!?, where are those who sacrifice their lives and time to see ndc grow and are now sideline!?, where are the old party executives in the early days of the party, where are the former DCE's and former mp's!?. The time is now, nobody should sit aside, let's join hands to make NDC attractive again.



Late former President Rawlings, Captain Kodjo Tsikata, late Dr. Kwabe Agyei P.V Obeng, Justice D.F Annan, Dr. Mary Grant, and others who pass on, May the souls of these gallant men and women who fought for the foundation of the NDC, rest in perfect peace.



I called on all our founding fathers and mothers who are still alive to come together, they should bury their differences to rescue us from the ditch. Alhaji Iddrisu Mahama, Lieutenant General Arnold Quainoo; Dr. Victor Gbeho, and the rest, You have seen it all and it's time for another rescue mission.