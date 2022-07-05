We have the men - What the NPP meant

Opinions of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Columnist: Unknown

Immediately the NPP won power, ear-splitting noise could be heard over the roof, in the media and throughout the country, by the NPP who swashed that" we have the men." Only the NPP understood what they meant by that claim.



However, some years down the road now, a critical look at events reveals the meaning of "we have the men" as claimed by the NPP contrary to the general meaning or how Ghanaians understood it.



This piece draws attention to what appears to be the meaning of "we have the men."



In other words it highlights what the NPP "has the men" to do and what it does not have the men to do.



PROPAGANDA



NPP has "the men," headed by the Propagandist-in-Chief, Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who were able to do all the propaganda one could imagine which brought them to power and which has sustained the party till now, as seen in "Mahama is corrupt, "Mahama is incompetent", Y3te sika so nso ekome de y3n" and so on.



CORRUPTION



NPP has the men, with the degrees, skills, the courage and the professional network to practice Corruption. With their corruption defence lawyer, in the person of the President himself, all corrupt officials were successfully defended and cleared in the early months of the current administration.



That was a motivational force for the "men" to continue the corruption spree.

Ex President Mahama was branded "corrupt" but now the truth has unraveled and we have a "Mother Serpent of Corruption" from "the men" NPP has!



BUGABUGA, INTIMIDATION, OPPRESSION, SUPPRESSION, VICTIMIZATION...



The NPP has the men to do the "bugabuga". Judges have been chased out of courtrooms, a sitting MP beaten, electorates brutalized, others shot at and killed, media personnel continue to be brutalized, others continue to suffer in silence, ballot box snatched during an election in parliament, Auditor General victimized for doing his job and a host of others. Thanks to the "Men" the NPP has.



BLAME GAME



NPP has the men, so skillful to always shift the goal posts, in a blame game, analogous to Kwaku Ananse taxtics. When the administration started, the hardship was due to ex-President Mahama and the previous administration.



At a point in time, it was due to the Free SHS. As the blame game continued, it was due to Covid-19 which appears to be the saviour for the current administration shouldering the blame for all the woes of the NPP administration.



Another saviour appeared! This time, it is the Russo-Ukranian war. The goal posts have now been shifted and placed at the doorsteps of the "no nonsense" man, Putin, who has taken a serious and an unfriendly view of this accusation, and has therefore issued a couple of stern warnings to the Nana Addo government to stop blaming Russia for their mismanagement and lack of leadership to steer Ghana in the right direction.



DISTORTING HISTORY



NPP has "the men" who attempted, but have, and will continue to fail in changing the history of Ghana. Facts have been twisted to support selfish quests; attempts have been made to feed school children as early as primary school, with lies in their school curriculum and in their books; Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the saviour of Ghana and Africa, has been shamefully and embarrassingly denigrated for all he did for the country; there has been renaming without boarders; public holidays have been changed to reward the undeserved.



E-LEVY



NPP had the men to force the E-levy down the throats of Ghanaians against their will. In the process, the Speaker of Parliament was pushed to the side by the "Men" of the NPP for the speaker's immediate subordinate to act.



All efforts by the opposition, working in the interest of ordinary Ghanaians, to prevent the passage of this obnoxious and heavy-laden E-Levy into law did not work because "we have the men."



When this E-Levy idea was brought and Ghanaians were opposing it, we were made to believe that the e-levy, if not passed, would lead to the collapse of the economy and if passed, Ghana would be on its way to becoming a 'Paradise'.



Now E-Levy is working 24/7 and Ghana is running to the IMF in spite of all the propaganda against ex-President Mahama for taking the country to the IMF.



The question now is: as usual, is the NPP blaming the E-levy for the gargantuan 'ahokyer3' in Ghana? Oh E-levy why? Why have you collapsed the Ghanaian economy?



CONCLUSION



It would be left to readers for their own lessons to be drawn from the above but a few things are worth mentioning.



First, lies work quickly but do not last. All the lies 'manufactured' by the NPP through their chief architect, Dr. Bawumiah, notably, about the exchange rate, going to the IMF, inflation and so on, did not last, finally the truth has arrived; as Geoffrey Chaucer put it, "matter will out!"



E-levy was presented as the saviour, it did not work. Now the Nana Addo's government sees the IMF as the last resort. BUT that is not "gonna" work!



Until the problem is identified, the right solution cannot be found.

I wish to help the Nana Addo-Bawumiah government with the diagnosis and leave the rest to Ghanaians.



The problem is:



The NPP does not have the men to lead Ghana in the right direction!

Fellow Ghanaians, a word to the wise.....



Thank you and

May God bless Ghana.