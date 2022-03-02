We can’t deny the power: Embracing the Christian history of miracles, signs and wonders

Opinions of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Columnist: John Hein

The goal is not a mere profession, with no transforming power of God to take people from darkness to light. When you see the invisible you can do the impossible.



Miracles, signs, prophecies, wonders, deliverance, and whatever you may add have sparked controversy in the Church and generated heated debate among Christendom for centuries. Not forgetting the heat and bash from the other side. To date, miracles, signs, and wonders have been key denominational dividers than dividends.



There are many who are of the opinion that they are not the gospel. And anyone who dwells on them deviates from the true church and the gospel. To these people, the true gospel is to preach salvation. Others also believe signs, miracles, wonders, and even prophecy are mere afterthoughts.



Interestingly, not the many miracles, prophecies, signs, and wonders Christ performed during His walk on earth have been enough to settle the matter and put the debate to eternal rest. It was not enough to settle it even in His time. So, it is certain the controversy surrounding the miracles performed in His name.



Suspicion and Fake Miracles



Today every power is under suspicion. Every power is under investigation. It doesn’t matter who is demonstrating the power. It also doesn’t matter in whose name the power is demonstrated. We don’t also care about who has the power. Many power demonstrators have suffered mockery, criticism, attacks, character defamation, and assassination.



These are largely due to the bad nuts, the false wonders, and the fake miracle workers. But how can evil make good non-essential or non-existential? Jesus was accused to include using the power of Beelzebub for casting out a demon (Luke 11:14-23). People subjected his miracles to scrutiny and questioned the source of the power behind His signs and wonders.



Indeed, we do have to operate in the gift of discernment concerning miracles to make sure that they are from God. In 1 Thessalonians 5: 19-22 it states, “Do not quench the Spirit. Do not treat prophecies with contempt but test them all; hold on to what is good, reject every kind of evil.” We have to allow the freedom of the Spirit to operate in our lives, but we have to also realize that the devil is here to deceive and destroy. So in the miraculous realm, we have to keep our eyes open to the possibility of evil being present. By no means should we restrict miracles by being afraid of the possibility of being deceived by evil? Miracles need to go forth with the full power of God.



The Great Commission



At the center of the power, controversy is the mandate of believers. Many believe that the charge in Matthew 28 to, ‘Go ye therefore and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the father, and the Son, and of the Holy Ghost, should define every calling and ministry. As true as this is, was it an instruction without authority? Was it a command backed by no power? What is interesting about the Great Commission is that we always quote Matthew 28: 19-20 but many people especially those who believe miracles have ceased will not quote the verse before. In verse 18, Jesus says “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me.” Then Jesus says “Go”. That authority that Jesus has is now given to us as his sons which includes doing the miraculous.



In Matthew 10 we are told; "these twelve Jesus sent out with the following instructions: “Do not go among the Gentiles or enter any town of the Samaritans. 6 Go rather to the lost sheep of Israel. 7 As you go, proclaim this message: ‘The kingdom of heaven has come near.’ 8 Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy,[a] drive out demons. Freely you have received; freely give.’’ Peter told the audience in Acts 2: “Fellow Israelites, listen to this: Jesus of Nazareth was a man accredited by God to you by miracles, wonders, and signs, which God did among you through him, as you yourselves know.



JJ Weller in his article, the 4 Commands of the Great Commission: Remembering Our Forgotten Mission, notes: ‘‘The second command of the Great Commission is to demonstrate Jesus’ miraculous power as a testimony to the gospel. In Mark’s record of the Great Commission, Jesus makes a shocking promise: “These signs will accompany those who have believed: in My name, they will cast out demons, they will speak with new tongues; they will pick up serpents, and if they drink any deadly poison, it will not hurt them; they will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover” (Mark 16:17-18 NASB). Yes, Jesus promises that as we go, God will work wonders we never imagined for His glory. Christ’s promise implies a command—seek to become a vessel of His miraculous power. Jesus sends us out much like He sent the twelve."



He goes further to say, ‘‘miraculous ministry is part of the Great Commission. Healing, deliverance, prophecy, and their kin go hand in hand with preaching the gospel. Miracles are not fireworks for super-Christians. They are signs of Jesus’ saving power, meant to draw attention to the most important message in the universe: King Jesus died and rose again to save all men from sin and judgment.



Embracing the Power



It should be certain by now that the power is and of and for the gospel and as we embrace it we don’t only embrace history but also the oil for the lamp of the salvation train. As recorded in Acts 1 Jesus before His ascension declared, "But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” Acts 1:8



Peter at the house of Cornelius reminds us all of, ‘how God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and power, and how he went around doing good and healing all who were under the power of the devil because God was with him.’

In Acts 5:12 we are told, ‘‘and by the hands of the apostles were many signs and wonders wrought among the people.’’



Conclusion



Those who do not believe that miracles can happen today are missing the whole point of the Gospel message. Salvation is the most important thing, but the whole gospel is the power of God made evident here on earth which includes miracles. Miracles are a way to point people to Jesus. In the gospels, Jesus either just got done doing a miracle, is doing a miracle, or is going to do a miracle. These are not just historical stories to make us feel good. These stories are full of the power of God written for us so that we can be empowered by the Holy Spirit. It really is all about giving all glory and honor to God alone.



To quote JJ Weller, "Miracles are very controversial in the modern church, but they shouldn’t be. As the late Derek Prince often pointed out, there’s no example of ministry in the New Testament without miracles. Jesus worked miracles. The apostles worked miracles. “Everyday” Christians were even used by God to work miracles (remember when regular-old Ananias was used to restore Paul’s sight?). Church history doesn’t record a time when miracles ceased. Christian history is the history of miracles. Why should it all stop now?