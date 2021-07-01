We are treading a on dangerous path

Opinions of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Columnist: Mustapha Iddrisu

A social activist was murdered in Ejura for no apparent reason, they poured out onto the streets in agony to vent out their anger and the military ended up killing two more defenseless Ghanaians.



If this is not a typical example of "state-sponsored killings", I wonder how it can be described. Firing live ammunition at peaceful protesters at Ejura was callously masterminded by ‘powers that be’. Otherwise, who gave the command to the military officer to shoot live bullets into the already distressed protesters?



What kind of wicked country is that? All that they wanted was assurance that the murderers would be found out and prosecuted. No compassionate country would further kill her citizens in a state of mourning. Mother Ghana, since when have you lost your sense of compassion?



Numerous needless deaths without instantaneous accountability in the country are highly objectionable and lower the standard of national security. Taking the life of an innocent citizen is the worst crime and it should be treated with the seriousness it deserves. During the voter's Registration Exercise, lives were lost at Banda and other places, and nobody was brought to book.



In fact, it started in Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency and nobody was held responsible. Emile Short fact finding's recommendations were treated with disdain. No useful lessons were learned from it by the government.



Waste of state resources! I would have called for a public inquiry into the killing in Ejura, but Ghanaians have lost confidence in it either.



In the 2020 general elections, men in the Ghana Army uniform again shot constituents dead in Techiman South Constituency, to date no accountability has been exerted. In fact, about seven lives were lost across the country.



Do not forget that the military invasion of the parliamentary Chamber on 7th January 2021 during the election of the speaker has been swept under the carpet. Democracy promotes accountability, but in all these cases, it has failed the good people of Ghana. If nothing is done in this case, the authority collusion will be obvious.



If our president could call for Justice for George Floyd in America, what prevents him from seeking justice for his slain citizens? Mr. President Akufo Addo, the Commander in Chief of Ghana Armed Forces, this is the time to be at your compassionate best.



Your revulsion at the ‘military’ handling of civilians will help to restore some sanity. Please, rise to the occasion. Break your long silence now. The nation needs your urgent action now. Please, don't treat this as business as usual. The pattern of military killings in the country can never be ignored. Your legacy is at stake, Mr. President.



Can someone say hello to the Clergy, Imams, Ghana Christian Council, and Catholic Bishops Conference for me? The least said about "National Peace Council" the better. In this era of impunity, the role of Civil and moral societies is crucial.



Our revered traditional rulers should be vanguards of the oppressed. Their silence can only embolden the impunity of state actors. Posterity might judge you to be accomplices if your voices continue in silence. Let us mutually say no to state-sponsored oppression.



The currently sponsored killings by the ‘military’ should not go unpunished.



Nobody has the audacity to kill and go scot-free under an effective, functioning democracy. You cannot use force, threats, and killings to subdue determined people. The murderers at Ejura must face the full rigor of the law.



The wanton abuse of our men in uniform by the political elites must stop by our state institutions holding the individuals at the center of the shootings answerable. If democracy cannot secure and protect our lives, then it is worse than dictatorship.



The level of impunity in this country is alarming and shameful. It is the worst in the history of Ghana. Needless killings!! What happens to the sanctity of human lives?



If these "supposed military officers" who are involved in the shootings are not fished out and held accountably, then it will become a "new normal" in the country. Ghana is treading on dangerous grounds and the ‘spade’ must be called out as soon as practicable. And to say that the current security situation is frightening is an understatement.



Extrajudicial killings in Ejura and other places remain a blot on the national conscience. The mood of Ghanaians now about the happenings in Ejura is that of shock and disbelieve. How did we get here?