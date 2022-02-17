We are committed to rescuing Ghana with our blood

Opinions of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Columnist: Joshua Hamidu Akamba

As the biggest and most responsible opposition party, it is the responsibility of the NDC not just to offer alternatives to the ruling government but also to point out its flaws and resist any move by the government that would further deteriorate the already worsened plights of Ghanaians.



This is one of the reasons the party is in support of Ghanaians who are mounting pressure on the government to as a matter of urgency, drop its decision to introduce the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) which would see government tax the ordinary Mobile Money user an outrageous 1.7% on every transaction above hundred cedis.



Our action is a justifiable one that has been hailed by the suffering masses who are have become distraught and totally disappointed by this government led by Nana Akufo Addo and Dr Bawumia.



But to our utter dismay, a respected body which has remained silence over the high levels of insensitivity being exhibited by the government, found our opposition to the imposition of the levy rather worrisome and has, therefore, called on the party to allow the government the space to go ahead and impose the tax on Ghanaians.



I am completely scandalised by the call by this respected body at this time especially when the government has failed to account for the several billions of cedis that it has received by way of taxes, loans and grants before it wants impose this outrages one to compound the suffering of the masses.



I wish to assure all NDC grassroots members and the general public that we remain resolute, focused and committed in our quest to fighting for the ordinary Ghanaians who have been subjected to severe hardship under this insensitive government and gagged from expressing dissenting views.



I further wish to assure that we will never be distracted by such calls by individuals and other politically motivated and biased bodies who were so vocal during the erstwhile government but have suddenly lost their voices under the current regime.



Following the introduction of the criminal libel law and the imposition of the culture of silence by President Akufo Addo, i am very much aware that like others, my dear life is in peril as a liberator fighting against this nepotism, authoritarianism and dictatorship regime that Nana Addo’s government is imposing on Ghanaians but I am committed to dropping even my last drop of blood to ensure that this government does not sacrifice our hard won democratic credentials on the altar of dictatorship.



Ghana, as the beacon of democracy in the sub-region, deserves better than this “Do as I say” leadership which is drowning in this inestimable incompetence.



The Victory Of The NDC Is Coming Again!!!!



Let The People Say!!.........



Thank You



Comrade Joshua Hamidu Akamba



National Organizer, NDC