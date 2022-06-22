Was Edward Akufo-Addo among the big six the difficult one that his son, Akufo Addo, inherited?

Opinions of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

In order to learn more about the current president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, whose attitude, demeanor, and character are completely different from all previous Ghanaian leaders, I became interested in this particular subject around a year ago. The president has a callous attitude and is incredibly egotistical.



Even though Nana Akufo-Addo may be a straightforward individual, his desire for power demonstrates a number of traits, such as tyranny, dictatorship, conceited pride, disrespect for members of other tribes, stubbornness, and rebellion.



Yes, Nana Akufo-Addo's appearance might be highly misleading. The man has a humble exterior and has the ability to move an audience with his words, yet deep inside, he is quite the opposite.



Akufo Addo is a liar because he accused former president John Mahama of being corrupt and promised Ghanaians that he would improve their lives and protect public funds, but he turned out to be the most corrupt president in the country's political history.



In addition to attacking journalists who he views as threats, Nana Akufo Addo has exhibited his rebellious life in many other ways.



We must ask ourselves, if you are a wise Ghanaian, how illegal mining can be taking place in your country without you being aware of it as president. That indicates that the president is either involved in the situation or is aware of it.



The 'Big Six' were Kwame Nkrumah, Ebenezer Ako-Adjei, William Ofori Atta, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey, J. B. Danquah and Edward Akufo Addo. It is possible that Edward Akufo Addo, Nana Akufo Addo's father, was the only rebel in the group who gave Nkrumah a very difficult time, despite the fact that J. B. Danquah was also an Akyem folk.



No other president in Ghana's political history has demonstrated a rebellious personality like Nana Akufo Addo.



This is a president who can never brag about creating schools, hospitals, or other community-beneficial projects, but he is eager to rename institutions that have already been built.



Nana Akufo Addo failed because none of his ministers had the skills necessary to boost the economy and create jobs for the struggling youth after succumbing to his foolish pride and leaving all the unfinished projects of the previous administration, the NDC.



Even now, there are some idiots who identify as politicians who refuse to discuss the political error made by Akufo Addo in abandoning unfinished projects that belonged to Ghana. Instead, they blame Mahama for the state of the nation's finances.



Does President Nana Akufo Addo want educated Ghanaians to be proud of someone like that? Is that the kind of leader he wants educated Ghanaians to laud and admire, free from rebuke and protest? Not the inept Akufo Addo, but "as for myself and my household, we will serve and honor the Lord."



Because of his hatred for Kwame Nkrumah, Nana Akufo Addo has been driven by his outrageous behavior to alter the nation's textbooks and do all in his power to distort Ghana's illustrious political past.



Nana Akufo Addo grew up with some resentment toward Kwame Nkrumah's family because of his father's political hatred and enmity toward the late leader. I occasionally ponder why a man with such intense hatred would choose to build a cathedral.



Which decent ruler in his right mind would demolish structures that housed people while the nation was experiencing unemployment and financial difficulties and choose to construct a cathedral instead? It's the largest scandal in Ghanaian political history.



This is one of the reasons why, not just Ghanaians in America but others all around the world, thought this wasn't normal when he went to the United States of America to seek funding for the project.



Ghanaians are unaware of Nana Akufo Addo's more serious issue. Sadly, because he has developed that hatred, he is unable to change. Building a cathedral won't assist him, for sure, for God detests liars.