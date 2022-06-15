Vegetable farming in Derma: The future looks bleak

Opinions of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Columnist: Justice Reuben Adusei

Derma, is a town in the Ahafo Region of Ghana. It lies approximately 360 Kilometres from Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, about 250 Kilometres from Sunyani, the capital of Bono Region and about 350 Kilometres from Techiman, the Bono East capital.



Geographically, Derma is located Southern part of Kumasi on the Techiman road, on the North-East of Techiman, on Kumasi road and the Northern part of Sunyani. Derma is a forested area with a relatively higher rainfall pattern throughout the year. However, It has a Forest Reserve with a mountain situated inside it.



The name of this mountain is called Kwamisa Mountain (Mme3). It is about 788m above sea level which is about 2,585 ft. The Kwamisa Mountain is also found near Sabronum and Ahwerewam. The common trees found in the Derma Forest Reserve popularly known as "Sofia linemu" are teak plantations. The unfortunate story about the Forest Reserve is that it has lost its originality or virginity to the activities of tomato, yam, and maize farming by both the indigenes and the Komkomba people.



However, per the 2021 Population and Housing Census statistical records available, Derma has an approximated population size of 21,073. This is quite a boatload number of people!



Inarguably, as mentioned supra, agriculture (Vegetable Farming) is the main-stay of the town. Statistically, about 90% of the population are farmers. However, about 70% of the 90% of the farmers are into the growing of vegetables such as Tomato, Garden eggs, Pepper, Okro and Groundnut whilst the remaining 20% of the 90% are Cash Crop Farmers. Over the years, the survival of the existence of the people of Derma has been depending largely on vegetable farming with specialty to Tomato Farming.



In fact, it can be said incontrovertibly or irrefragably that, the socio-economic development of the town has been hugely hinged on the proceeds or income from the sale of the farm produce. By extension, the development of the Tano South Municipal Assembly has also been partly dependent on the levies or surtaxes levied on the sale of the vegetables.



Historically, the growth of tomato in Derma was proudly introduced by Opanin Yaw Beer (of blessed memory) in about 50 years ago. In fact, from the earlier stage of the introduction of tomato farming, not much financial gains were made out of it just as this is the case of Product Life Cycle in Marketing Management.



Fast-forward, at the growth and maturity stages of tomato farming, substantial financial gains were eventually realized by the farmers who cultivated it. The positive and enthusiastic aspects of the whole Tomato Farming story are that, (1) It provided a sustainable source of revenue for the farmers who cultivated it and made a financial investment in it. (2) It boosted the local economy of Derma thereby creating employment for the people. And (3) It also enhanced the general standard of living of the people, soaring up the developmental progress of the then Tano District.



Essentially and monumentally speaking, Derma can boast of only one bona fide property, Derma Area Rural Bank Limited which was established in the year 1987 under the ingenuity and able leadership and promotion of Mr. Asante Adubofour (of blessed memory). In fact, a properly and well-crafted befitting citation must be given to him as the proud promoter and Board member of the bank.



In fact, it is factually correct to mention that, the Derma Area Rural Bank Ltd was built with the proceeds received from the Tomato Farming the bank has a ripe tomato as its symbol of recognition boldly embossed on its letter head signifying that, it was the proceed (revenue) of the Tomato Farming that was used to build the bank.



The current state-of-affairs of the tomato and other vegetable farming in Derma, between the period of 2010 and 2021 farming years, that is, some 11 years ago, the Tomato Farming in Derma has adversely declined. In fact, the price of a box of tomatoes has never been stable on the market.



Likewise, the prices of bags of Garden eggs, Pepper and groundnuts. Price fluctuations are the evident features associated with the Tomato Farming business. However, unstable as the price of a box of tomatoes may be, for instance, most times it is sold and bought within a price range of Ghc100.00-Ghc300.00. The most annoying and demoralizing aspect of the selling and buying stage of the tomato is that, at times, the tomato would get ripe, and ready to be harvested but the buyers will not be readily available to demand it (Surplus) and at times too, the buyers would come demanding for the tomato but it will not be readily available ( scarcity) In fact, this creates a situation of Price Theory (Demand and Supply) in Principles of Economics.



In a situation whereby supply exceeds demand (Surplus), most of the farmers end up losing a substantial amount of investments ( loss incurred) whereas in a situation whereby demand also exceeds supply (Scarcity), a few farmers end up gaining higher returns on their investments (Profit). Nonetheless, the general overview or analysis of the situation confronted by the Tomato Farmers in Derma is that there have been myriad of trade deficits otherwise known as losses or debts and inefficiencies in the Tomato Farming and other Vegetable Farming for that matter.



Derma Community Bank Limited has always been the financial machine that grants loans to farmers to cultivate their farms. Apparently, from my experience as a member of a Loan Recovery Team that went round for loan recovery operations from the bank's debtors (Loan Defaulters) in the year 2015, it was discovered by me that, there was a substantial rate of loan defaults by Tomato Farmers on the bank's book. Statistically, there was almost an amount of One Million, One Hundred Thousand, Three Hundred and Twenty Five Ghana Cedis, Fifty-Eight Pesewas (Ghc1,100, 324.58) as loans that had gone bad sitting on the bank's book. In fact, this situation stems from the fact that, a number of the Vegetable Farmers who took the Farmers/Agricultural Loan facilities from the bank are not able to service the loan facilities advanced to them by the bank as they ought to service them.



Now, the declining and degrading situation in the Tomato Farming business has had devasting effects on the general economic outlook of Derma. Again, the standard of living and cost of living of the people have also not been spared either. In fact, this has created a dire situation at Derma. However, the grievous effect which can not go unmentioned in this article is the fact that a boatload of labour force (Vegetable Farmers) have then moved out of the town and settled at places like Akyem Begoro, Fet33ntaa, Duayaw Nkwanta, Koforidua, Kasoa among others cultivating the Tomato Farming at these places.



Eventually, I would like to bring my write-up to a close-by passionately appealing to the government of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture Ministry (MoFA) led by Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to give critical consideration to the current situation at Derma. However, as a concerned farmer, I wish to respectfully suggest the following remedies for the consideration of the government.



Supply of improved tomato seed to the farmers to be sowed to curb the high perishability rate of the current tomato seed. (2) Establishment of a Tomato Canning Factory as one of the IDIF initiatives of the government. And (3) the Government buying the market glut to feed other Tomato Canning Factories and the School Feeding Programme. By implementing even one of the suggested remedies given supra, the situation can be salvaged or ameliorated to give the people of Derma some level of hope as the future damnably looks bleak, cursorily looking at the current situation.