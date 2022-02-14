Valentine's day versus chocolate day in Ghana

Opinions of Monday, 14 February 2022

Columnist: Sammy Gbeku

In the third century AD, an oppressive Roman Emperor, Claudius II, ordered that young men should not engage themselves in marriage but should be dedicated to military service.



They were also expected to involve themselves in the heathen (pagan) fertility festival and the worship of 12 gods on 15th February; where young women were gathered in a square and lots cast to choose sexual partners for the day. Around that same period, there lived a devout Catholic priest, Valentinus (St. Valentine), who was committed to the ideals of Christ.



He encouraged the young men to shun every form of heathen worship of that time and its immoral practices but to dedicate themselves to Christ and marriage. Even so, he helped in organizing secret weddings for the youth on 14th February and preached Christ even at the threat of death. He was eventually arrested and imprisoned.



During Valentinus’ imprisonment, he taught the prison Commander’s beautiful but blind daughter Julia, arithmetic and religion. One day, he prayed for her and she received her sight. On the eve of his execution, Valentinus wrote his last note to Julia urging her to devote her life to God as he undersigned the note with these words: “from your Valentine.” This phrase was carried out the next day 14th February, 270 AD (CE). For the above display of genuine love “agape love, ”Valentine is remembered annually on 14th February (1 Corinthians 13:1-13).



Unfortunately, Valentine’s Day has become an occasion for promiscuity to many rationally ignorant people. Several innocent young people are lured into attending parties and discos with the opposite sex, having sex, drinking and indulging in wild celebrations.



The worse form of the aforementioned happened in Ghana in the year 2006. The Government of the day, realizing the commercial value of the occasion, declared the day National Chocolate Day in 2007 to promote patronage of made-in-Ghana chocolate. This was embraced largely by the churches who hitherto spoke against the promiscuous interpretation the occasion was given and had started organizing their youth for church activities during the evening of Valentine.



Sex is good because it is part of God’s creation and he testified that all the things He made were good. Unlike all other good creations of God, sex has to be enjoyed only within marriage. The context within which sex is permitted is marriage, and the marriage bed should be kept pure (Hebrews 13:4).



For young men and women who are not married, the wise man Solomon says: “Do not stir up nor awaken love until it is ready” (Song of Songs 2:7b). No rational human being goes for his honeymoon before the wedding day. “Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body, but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body” KJV (1 Corinthians 6:18).



Just as no one can share dog meat with his teeth and claim he has not eaten; you are equally guilty of sexual sin if you go about kissing, fondling, caressing, and the like without even having sexual intercourse with someone who is not your wife or husband. At the right time, you will also get married and enjoy God’s gift of sex with all its blessings and protection. (Ecclesiastes 3:1ff). Do not kill yourself for it now. Love and lust are not the same.



Living Under Sexual Trust. “If sex were to be love, then, prostitutes should be the matrons of it and their marriages should work better” (Hosea 1:1ff).



Celebrate Valentine’s Day of this year in a different style. Show other people the love of God through acts of kindness and charity. Jesus is calling you today and asking: will you be my Valentine?



Ten Lies About Sex



1. Sex is love: The truth is that “God is love” – Proverbs 6:32; 1 John 4:8.



2. Everybody is doing it: It is a wrong notion -Matt 7:13; 1 Corinthians 6:12.



3. We shall soon get married: – Song of Songs 2:7b; 1 Corinthians 7:1-3, 36.



4. It is just a kiss/touch: One step leads to another – 1 Thessalonians 4:1-8.



5. Catch them young and they shall be yours forever: - Genesis 34:1ff.



6. For safe sex use condoms: Do you have condoms for your conscience too?

1 Corinthians 6:18; Ephesians 5:1-3.



7. You will fall sick if you don’t have sex: The opposite is true- 2 Sam 13:1ff.



8. Practice makes perfect: Why is it that most of the love movie actors and actresses are not married? - Proverbs 7:5-27.



9. If I don’t give in he will leave me: He can also leave you after doing it –

Romans 8:28; 1 John 4:18.



10. I have fallen in love with him/her: Godly people walk in love – Eph 5:2a.