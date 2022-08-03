Ursula Owusu's new deadline for sim registration not feasible

Opinions of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Columnist: Godwin Mahama

Article 1(1) of the 1992 constitution requires those in power to do things in the interest, benefit, and welfare of the citizens.



The sole card required by the Ursula Owusu-Ekuful-led Communication Ministry as the single document for the purpose of Sim registration is the Ghana Card. This is happening at a time when the institution responsible for the registration and issuance of the said Ghana card has said repeatedly that it cannot guarantee the issuance of new cards, correction of errors, and replacement of old card to all eligible citizens would be done by 30th September.



Shouldn't those in office respect the constitution and its citizens, and do things truly in the interest of the people? Why should Ghanaians bear the brunt of the supposed power-play between the Ministry of Communications and the National Identification Authority (NIA)?



Does the Minister have any motive rather than seeing to the welfare of the citizens and if there is none, why the rush and the show of bravado against all the realities?



In the practice of good governance, the government and the Ministry of Communications should channel their energy and resources to the activities of the NIA to make sure every citizen acquires his/her Identity card before it becomes the single document for the registration of the sim cards.



Ursula Owusu must by now know that the new timeline given, is equally not feasible as the previous ones and is dead on arrival.



Also, the Minister for Communications must avert her mind to Chapter 26 (Miscellaneous), Article 296 of the 1992 constitution before her subsequent actions become inconsistent with the constitution.