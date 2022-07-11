Until Ghanaian politicians change their mindset, Ghana will go no where in terms of development

Opinions of Monday, 11 July 2022

Columnist: Akwadaa DM

More often than not, our elected politicians keep comparing themselves with western politicians.



Not only that, but they also feel untouchable in their various positions. unfortunately, the mindsets of western politicians and African politicians are very different. In the West, politicians are often elected by their constituents to serve them and they know that they are easily contacted by various communication means and sometimes physically at their MP surgeries.



But in Ghana here, our so-called politicians get elected into power and at the same time expect the constituents to serve them. They are usually nowhere to be seen in the constituency until there’s an upcoming election. So long as we don’t have Politicians like Kennedy Agyapong who is willing to serve their constituents no matter the price that comes with it, Ghana as a country will keep going backward.



The trend is so bad that politicians are known by how much money they’ve been able to embezzle as opposed to how much development they’ve been able to bring to their communities.



Until these so-called politicians change their mindset and attitudes toward their constituents, Ghanaians should stop admiring these so called politicians whose only interest is to get into politics to be somebody and not to do something.