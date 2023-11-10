Unraveling 2024’s transformative trends with AI taking over healthcare

Opinions of Friday, 10 November 2023

Columnist: Ebenezer Denzel Amanor

In 2024, AI won’t just support healthcare! But, it will become the backbone of life-saving decisions.



85% of healthcare applications will be AI-driven by 2024!



Are you ready for the seismic shift?



Read more to dive into the future where algorithms know your health better than you do!



Here are the 10 Transformative Trends to Watch in 2024!



Predictive Analytics: AI is refining the foresight in healthcare, predicting patient outcomes with increasing accuracy – a transformative tool for preemptive care.



Personalized Medicine: Leveraging genetic insights, AI is crafting treatment plans that are as individual as fingerprints, ushering in a new era of customized healthcare.



Telemedicine Advancements: AI is enhancing telemedicine, making home the new frontier for continuous healthcare monitoring and consultation.



AI in Radiology: With AI’s expanding role in radiology, we’re seeing a surge in early and precise diagnoses, but the question of how it will collaborate with medical professionals remains.



Accelerated Drug Development: AI’s predictive models are streamlining drug discovery, bringing new therapies to patients faster – yet the balance between speed and safety is crucial.



Health Chatbots and Virtual Assistants: AI-driven chatbots are providing instant healthcare guidance, promising efficiency but also prompting a dialogue about the need for human touch in care.



Enhanced EHTs with AI: AI is transforming Electronic Health Records into more effective tools for patient data management while emphasizing the importance of data security.



Robotics in Surgery: Surgical robotics, powered by AI, are offering unprecedented precision, but they also raise important discussions on the role of technology in surgical care.



Mental Health Support via AI: AI is becoming more prevalent in providing mental health support, challenging us to ensure it complements the empathy and understanding of human practitioners.



Ethical AI Integrations: As AI reshapes healthcare, the focus on ethics and regulations is intensifying to ensure equitable, secure, and privacy-conscious applications.



Let’s reflect on these advancements.



How will they shape the patient experience and the landscape of healthcare delivery?



The writer, Ebenezer Denzel Amanor, writes for www.surveillanceghana.com