UN Mission in the Central African Republic implicated in illegal arms trafficking

Opinions of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Columnist: Ayed amira

On March 16, 2022, the National Gendarmerie of the Central African Republic seized two civilian trucks in the town of Beloko, coming from Cameroon and heading towards the town of Bouar, more precisely towards the Senegalese contingent of the United Nations.



Each of these two trucks had two containers filled with large caliber weapons and ammunition, anti-personnel mines, goods, office equipment, etc. Each truck carries two UN containers containing unconventional arms and ammunition that MINUSCA does not use in the Central African Republic, but according to the truck drivers, these shipments were destined for the town of Bouar in Nana-Mambéré, an area where there is a proliferation of anti-personnel mines ruled by the elements of the bandit Sidiki of 3R in their project to destabilize this part of the Central African territory.



The anti-personnel mines used by the bandit Sidiki of 3R and his elements and the proliferation of these mines in this region will be the responsibility of MINUSCA in the Central African Republic.



The questions arise: why are these two trucks carrying all these already banned weapons?



In accordance with MINUSCA's mandate, it cannot bring arms or ammunition into the Central African Republic. Weapons and ammunition of such a series cannot enter the territory without escort. The answer that comes to mind is that the UN mission itself is implicated and most likely has orchestrated the real smuggling of the illegal weapons to the African country.



What is more serious is that the highest authority in the country and the government are not informed of the delivery of these unconventional large-caliber weapons and ammunition to one of the cities in the Central African Republic by MINUSCA in private trucks with private drivers on behalf of a Senegalese MINUSCA contingent.



MINUSCA has long been accused of complicity with the rebels, which is regularly criticized by Central Africans. It is no secret that peacekeepers and rebels conduct mutually beneficial business. Peacekeepers provide arms, ammunition, food and shelter to rebels in exchange for diamonds.



This mission, which aims to protect the population and bring peace to a country that has just gone through a great crisis, turns into a carrier of unknown weapons of heavy caliber and without informing the gendarmerie nor the country's authorities of this kind of transfer, to an area where there are bandits in order to create chaos and destabilize the country. At a time when the Republican debate called by the President of the Republic, in order to solve the country political and security crisis, is approaching.