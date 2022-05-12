UEW: Vice Chancellor's driver abandons his post to drive students

Opinions of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Columnist: Ewionews

Some angry students of the French department of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) have expressed deep concern about the unprofessional practice of the Transport Department of UEW.



The Vice Chancellor’s driver, Mr. Simon Adzrope was scheduled among other drivers to convey French students to Lome, Togo for their internship on May 9, 2022.



The driver who had earlier travelled with the V.C caused part of the students to delay their departure up to 1 pm, whereas other students had taken off in the morning.



A visit to the transport yard by the concerned students proved that there were other drivers sitting idle complaining on the same issue.



"It is mind-blowing as to why the driver of the V.C be scheduled to do general part duties whilst there are many drivers there doing nothing. ”Is it for financial gain or favour?”



"It is therefore convincing that if the bad elements within the University who do not want peace infiltrate into the students to cause harm to the driver in Togo. What would be the state of the UEW V.C office?” The advice of the V.C to release his driver for this assignment is totally unacceptable and in bad taste."



Notwithstanding this, it entails security breaches and the office of the V.C brought into disrepute noting the fact that such act and decision will not happen in any institution or organization.



The aggrieved and concerned students call for special investigation to unearth the intent of the V.C in such unprofessional act.