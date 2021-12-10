Twitter Advanced Search: All you need to know

Opinions of Friday, 10 December 2021

Columnist: Saher Ansari

Whether you are looking to find out potential customers or provide service to the existing ones, whether you want to keep a track of your competitors or search for your brand mentions - you can do everything using the Twitter Advanced Search tool.



As a social media platform, Twitter is full of opportunities to generate leads. You can interact with your followers and turn them into customers very effectively.



To go to the analytics dashboard directly, enter “twitter.com/search-advanced” in the browser. Alternatively, you can do a random search on the Twitter search bar and then click on ‘Advanced Search’, which is at the end of the Search filter box on the left-hand side of the screen.



What is in the advanced search tool?



Twitter advanced search tool box contains the following parameters:



Includes ‘all of these words’



Whatever words you enter in this field, Twitter will search for them in combination. For example, if you search for “Coronavirus cases in India”, it will show you tweets that contain all of these words, irrespective of the order.



Includes this exact phrase



When you want to search for words in exact order, such as quotes or complete names, you can do that here. For example, you can search for “Time and tide waits for none”, and you will see the tweets that contain this phrase, with words in the exact order.



Includes any of these words



When you use this field, it separates every word you enter with ‘OR’, and then undertakes the search query. So, when you have a lot of words or synonyms to search for, you can use this.



For instance, you can write the name of a band, its custom hashtag, Twitter handle, etc. to find out the tweets where the brand terms are mentioned.



Includes ‘none of these words’



This parameter is helpful when you want to eliminate certain keywords from the search results. For example, if you see tweets containing reviews for “Samsung Galaxy S10”, but you do not want to see the paid ads, you can write ‘Samsung Galaxy S10 review’ in the ‘all of these words’ box, and ‘Paid ads’ in the ‘none of these words’ field.



Includes these hashtags



Filter the search results on the basis of hashtags that people have used in their tweets. This can be done when you want to follow a particular opinion or trend, say, for instance, #MotivationalMonday or #ThrowbackThursday.



Language



There is an entire list of 42 languages from which you can choose. English, French, Hindi, Spanish, Dutch, etc. - every popular language is included in the options. It is great when you want to find out regional or cultural tweets.



Tweets ‘from these accounts’



This parameter can be used when you want to see tweets made from a particular account. Just add the twitter handle of that account in this field and you’ll get the list of tweets made by that account and also where that account is mentioned. It can be helpful when you want to see tweets made by your competitors together.



Tweets sent in reply ‘to these accounts’



This will show all the tweets made in replies to the tweets of a particular account. For example, say that you want to see what people are replying to the tweets of your competitors. Just mention the Twitter username here and you’ll see the results.



Tweets mentioning these accounts



When you wish to see the tweets where a particular account is mentioned or tagged, you can do that here. Generally, ‘from these accounts’, ‘to these accounts’, and ‘mentioning these accounts’ are all used together for conducting an in-depth competitor analysis.



Replies and links



When you are conducting any search and do not wish to see replies made on the tweets, you can change the settings here. Also, you can choose to see tweets with or without links.



Levels of engagement



This is the field where you can choose to see the tweets on the basis of particular levels of engagement. You can choose the number of minimum likes, minimum replies, and minimum retweets.



Dates



Here, you can set the date range from which you wish to see the tweets. It can be helpful when you want to see the tweets related to any particular event in the past. Also, it can be used to filter out old tweets and focus on the fresh ones.

To sum up,



By using the proper combination of all these parameters of Twitter Advanced Search, you can find a lot of relevant information for your brand. You can find your potential customers, target them, and generate genuine leads.



