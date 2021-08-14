Transforming food systems: Youth innovation for human and planetary health

Opinions of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Columnist: Andy Osei Okrah

It has always been my utmost pleasure to stand with the youth in moments like this to appreciate and recognize the efforts of the strongest force and the future of our dear motherland; the youth in our society. I also stand in this same light to appreciate and motivate the works of distinguished personalities who have channeled great energy in the development of the youth over the past years as well as governments and non-governmental bodies, specially, Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC), a youth capitalizing organization, bent on renewing and transforming the youth into young professionals with a strong sense of generational thinking primarily for national development.



The past twelve years of the conception of YPYC has been very pivotal to the country and the world at large as it still abides in producing youth leaders with a changed mindset, hardworking and resourceful, all conceived from the womb of generational thinking and transformational leadership.



Youth are the future of every nation and the strongest force to bring about a positive change in society. It is during this period of life that one can mold his or her future by acquiring the requisite skills to shoulder responsibilities as adults. They must explore their strengths, interests and aptitudes to enable them to translate their daydreams into actual possibilities in their adult life.



One of the iconic models of all times who has being a great influence for the celebration of youth day; Swami Vivekananda, has been universally acclaimed as one of the greatest sons of India as well as one of the world’s great men. His life was a confluence of the oriental and the occidental, the past and the future, tradition and modernity, and religion and science. He was the architect of the spiritual bridge that connected the East and the West – a bridge built on the central truths of Vedanta, always professed to the youth to always; “See for the highest, aim at that highest, and you shall reach the highest”.



Conceptually, youth are a group with diverse possibilities but they remain vulnerable. Youth are vulnerable, because they can be manipulated, brainwashed and led astray. If the young are indoctrinated with hatred and the cult of violence, then they can become a burden on the society.



On the other hand, if they stand for peace and progress, their enormous energy can produce miracles. Youth energy therefore needs channeling in the right direction. The goal should always be to create responsible and conscientious individuals who will build on the foundation of their rich past to develop a meaningful vision for the future. They should be the harbingers of a better social order building bridges between communities and cultures across the countries. Ultimately our country’s development will depend to a large extent on how the youth shape up and what they contribute towards the society.



Tackling the theme of this year’s international youth day celebration; Transforming Food Systems: Youth innovation for human and planetary health, which aims at highlighting that, the success of such global effort will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of the young people. Food systems are the sum of actors and interactions along the food value chain, from input supply and production of crops, livestock, fish and other agricultural commodities to transportation, processing, retailing, wholesaling, and preparation of foods to consumption and disposal.



Food systems also include the enabling policy environments and cultural norms around food to facilitate the delivery of affordable foods, environmentally and climate smart conditions. In the realization of this vision, continued investments must be made in agricultural research and development and technological innovations, paving the way for programs and policies that are based on sound evidence.



Ghana as a country has played major roles in the various sectors of food systems but these dying efforts have not greatly improved the industrial food regime as a result of its negative environmental challenges resulting in malnutrition values, bad prices for farmers and reduction in our export revenue. These reasons call the need for the provision of enough quality foods to meet the growing urban population of which the role of the youth becomes very pivotal here.



The youth being the strong force of the nation should be highly educated to engaged in research methods and practices to effectively and efficiently produce foods in its greater quantity without compromising on quality, hence eradicating our beliefs on “food for case”. After these researches have being conducted, its implementation should be highly prioritized without any politization which normally results in most projects being abandoned in the shelfs when it doesn’t match their policies.



Technology should be held at its peak through the transformation of the youth into a more technological era to ensure work being done easier and faster without still comprising on quality. In a nut shell, education should never be a non-negotiable policy in the matters of the youth but should be ensured for all. Education is the primary means of rebuilding the society, a means to help common mass of people equip themselves for the struggle of life, a means to bring out strength of character and a spirit of philanthropy all for the development of the nation.



Real education is that which enables one to stand on one’s own legs. In education, apart from professional specializations, we have to essentially focus on the moral compass and a value system which provides for a bulwark against the tide of commercialism and consumerism, that is sweeping our societies with superficiality and false values and priorities.



In view of the above relevant critical issues, this year YPYC Young Professionals Transformational Leadership Conference Rebranded Transform Africa Conference 2021, the 12th edition is slated for October 1st 2021 at Accra International Conference Centre. It will focus on a theme: TRANSFORMING AFRICA: THE ROLE OF AFRICAN YOUNG LEADERS where about ten (10) African countries young leaders will converge to fashion the Role of African Youth and Young Leaders in the acceleration of Africa`s development and transformation.



In conclusion, I exhort the youth to Stand up, be bold, be strong. Take the whole responsibility on your own shoulders, and know that you are the creator of your own destiny”.



For in you lies the future of our country and the world at large. Thank you.



Long Live Ghana Youth



Long Live Africa



Long Live YPYC



Signed



Andy Osei Okrah



President, President/Founder