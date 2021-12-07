You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2021 12 07Article 1418269

Opinions of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Disclaimer

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Totems of Gold Coast

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

If it was the umbrella, they might not get wet If it was the umbrella, they might not get wet

Gone in the era of the umbrella’s regime

When citizens saw the economy breaking

That, power was eagerly wriggling its waist

Therefore anybody at all turned an expect

The priest became a father of economist

The palm wine tapper was an ace lawyer

Pupils spoke on television as hydrologists

The carpenter argued to fix the country

The umbrella veered the heads it protects

Then came the trusted totem with its tusk

They paved a way for it due to its husky body

And it rumbled its way on to the papal seat

Soon fuel prices began soaring as an eagle

Drivers’ roaring was even regarded as illegal

People of seven hundred thrown into doubts

Their job offer is really running into droughts

Workers fumed at the meagre five percent

Citizens are thinking of damning or crying

Their totem is disappointingly harassing

And everyone has become deaf and dumb

And now it has started raining torrentially

The people are calling their trusted totem

But the elephant has retired into the forest

If it was the umbrella, they might not get wet

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment