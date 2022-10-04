Too Cute to be Mute 2 – A Lekzy DeComic Special that was not a Lekzy DeComic Special

Opinions of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Columnist: Kwame Gyan

I was at the National Theatre last Friday night (September 30) when Lekzy DeComic staged his second special. Prior to the show, I was excited about a number of things.



Firstly, I was happy to see the new school of GH Comedians continuing to push the comedy frontiers. I am actually not too sure if this group of super talented funny men and woman (hi Jacinta) should still be called new school. They have taken over nearly completely now and I am glad to see them still put in the work.



Secondly, I was happy to see the level of support each of these funny men give each other to push their collective growth. I am sure amongst themselves, they may try to out-do each other but the mutual respect and support they offer each other is very commendable indeed.



On a very rainy Friday night, Ghanaians and lovers of the art and comedy made it a point to still turn up in their numbers to be entertained and to support authentic Ghanaian creativity. Too Cute to be Mute Chapter Two did not quite turn out to be the hilarious evening I was expecting to be honest, and I will tell you why.



Was this a Lekzy’s Special indeed?



I stand to be corrected but I thought when a comedian has a special, the show is his, it’s about him and he is the focus on the night. That’s got to be what specials are. Except for this, it turned out to be an enactment of ‘Variety Night’ in Senior School, with Lekzy merely one of the many different acts lined up to entertain us. Perhaps the only thing that differentiated Lekzy from the over a dozen acts we had for the night, was that he was the only person who had a staged entry onto the stage, albeit it was very poorly executed. We will come back to that in a minute.



Then was Lekzy’s content and delivery. I got the sense from watching him that he was in a hurry. And because of that, he did not take time to deliver his jokes and to land on the high notes and punches that he ought to have seen and done. He also seemed a tad disoriented and it probably was not surprising the main act for the night was on stage for just about 30 minutes, I believe, and what was worse, I doubt if patrons left the auditorium feeling they have just witnessed a special or a Variety Night. Perhaps I will find the time to get more into the content and delivery of Lekzy on the night. Suffice to say I was not impressed because I know he is capable of doing a lot more than we saw of him last Friday.



About that Lekzy entry



Soon after Too Cute to be Mute I, Lekzy knew and began working towards this show. Much as I understand that ‘things happen’, I am going to speak my mind on what eventually transpired. Lekzy entered from one side of the back doors clad in a choir robe and in one of two lines with other choristers. The walk was uneventful. Then there was the absolute massacre of the Fireboy DML and Asake track, Bandana. I have no idea why Lekzy picked that track, but I suspect it may be because of the part of the lyrics that says ‘they never see me coming’. That is the only reason I can think as I write this. That’s not even my issue. The choir seemed unprepared and the two lead singers were so off key it was painful to listen.



Let’s look at performances on the night



Whiles the audience had to wait for over an hour outside the gates passed the advertised time, they were entertained by a brass band just outside the foyer whiles Nene was also busy with his guitar and microphone trying very hard to serenade other guests in the foyer. How that was a good idea baffles me to be honest, because the clash of trombones, trumpets, horns and sousaphones going to toe with a guitar and microphone with just a glass and an opened door between them was surely going to generate a lot more noise than music.



There were at least six curtain raiser acts. Perhaps more. I did lose count after a while. To be honest, the idea of giving lesser known GH comedians a platform such as as this, is a really good boost to the confidence of these young lads. So kudos to Lekzy for making room for them. But, we had too many of them. Not to think of those that appeared after the curtain had been raised.



To be honest though, some of these opening acts stole the night for me. Perhaps because little was expected of them, they were more relaxed and took the opportunity they had really well. The composure some of them exhibited an how they carried the audience showed they have a lot of potential. I honestly believe they can only get better. Shouts to Jerry, Tee Kay, and Ataamle.



Funny Face seems to have missed the stage



Funny Face was perhaps the first of the GH comedians to start daring to share the stage with our big brothers from Nigeria when Charterhouse’s Night of Music and Laughs was the main comedy nights we were used to. His travails over the past two years is no really news. I was happy to see Funny Face used his experience to not just make jokes to entertain his audience, but to do some deep, heartfelt education on mental health.



He had the audience at his feet and it was no surprise Clemento Suarez, emcee for the night, failed to get his attention with the 101 signals made in Funny Face’s direction to end his set. I was happy to hear him say he will embark on an SHS campus tour and to write a book, produce a TV series among others. I wish him well, honestly.



General Ntatia came through brilliantly too



He is not your typical stand-up comedian. The General is at his best in comic roles than a straight-up comedy. But on this night, he showed great versatility and was indeed very hilarious. The uniqueness of his jokes was a good variety on the night.



Mr. Drew’s hype man entertains better than his boss



Mr. Drew was one of two musicians billed for the night. I felt he didn’t bring enough energy to the show despite the hard work put in by his hype man. Indeed, I feel the hype man was more entertaining than his boss. For an artiste who started off as a dancer and with tunes replete with danceable tunes, one would have expected that having dancers moving to dance moves he leads would be an everyday routine but he hoose to simply appear with a very hyped hype man whose energy was not matched by the artiste.



Kobi Rana!



Can’t and won’t say same for Kobi Rana. Kobi has his hands in a lot of entertainment fronts. Notably amongst what he does are dancing, music, acting, producing, directing, and so on. He showed up with dancers and had a well planned set that had music and dance and all well put together too.



Popular subject for jokes – President and his Vice



When the night was done and you were one that believed in mischief, it was easy to assume the comedians had a meeting and decided to make the President and his Vice President, the butt of their jokes. Literally, every single comedian that mounted the stage threw jabs at the President or his Vice or both of them. I recall the former President suffering similar fate.



Let’s keep specials as specials



We are increasingly seeing GH comedians organize their own shows. But comedians should be careful not to merge event organization with their craft. When that happens, something suffers. Their craft suffers or the events will do not live up to their billing. Jacinta is up on October 8 and I see a tall list of comedians lined up too. When patrons show up for a special, they want to see a special. The comedian whose name is splashed on the event poster is not meant to be a mere attraction. Specials are specials. Do not fill them with a

1001 other acts and cut short the main act’s set time by half.



Too much text; let's wrap up



GH Comedy is maturing nicely. The growth has been impressive and I believe there is so much opportunity for these lads to keep pushing the frontiers. The talent in this country is immense and I pray they understand what their craft means and the need to allow for other partners to play their part for the betterment of the industry and all of its players.



Comedians should focus on generating content that resonates with their audience. Similarly, other players in the scheme of things such as event organisers, PR folks, journalists, government, etc must play their role to support the effort. It is the only way the industry and its varied players can win.