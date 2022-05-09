Togbiga Wenya, Dutor of Anlo, the undisputed Legend, his Stool and Vestiges

Opinions of Monday, 9 May 2022

Columnist: Charles Atsyatsya

Togbiga Wenya, Dutor of Anlo, the legendary leader and ruler of the Dogbos on the great ancestral Dzoshikpe stool in Notsie and later Anlo. Throughout their migration and as the founder of Anlo, Togbiga Wenya had his own linguist, Dotsey Setsi, War lord, Awadziglah Kpotui who happened to be the first Awadada of Anlo. He had traditional priests and able to install chiefs including his nephew as Sri for the Tando stool, Tsinakpe, (Mamattah, 1978).



In fact, sitting in my grandfather’s “lazy chair” thinking through the strange claims that Togbiga Wenya is not a Fia/Fiaga, the only frank and objective question to ask critics is, then how come he has an ancestral stool, linguist, war lord, priests and had in-depth knowledge about ancestral stools and could perform rigorous and methodical rituals for other stools like Tsinakpe and even installed Sri?



Yes it is true, “Eka xoxoa wo nue wo gbae yeyeawo do”. The great ancestral Dzoshikpe stool of the Dogbos came directly with Togbiga Wenya, Dutor of Anlo from Notsie. And wasn’t left anywhere for its credibility to be doubted by those whose ancestors have no glory to show. It is pure, it is great and it is strong. Ameyvor, 1994 and Kumassah, 2005 all agreed to the explicit fact that Tsinakpe stool of the Tandos was later brought to Anlo land after Togbiga Wenya, Dutor of Anlo settled. And finally said “Nye amea Menlo, afia deke yiyi me gale nunye o”, hence the name Anlo. This was corroborated by the distinguished Mamattah, 1978.

And Togbiga Wenya II also reigned from 1956 to 1980. If truly “Eka xoxoa wo nue wo gbae yeyeawo do” then your guess is as good as mine.



What some critical minds want to know is, since when did critics’ inability to know of the existence of “something” becomes the fact that the “thing” does not exist? Loafe Clan’s leaders are saying you should better go and further search/research and broaden your historical horizons.



An old lady once said, when the fact holds you by the scrotum, you are free to scream but don’t insult. When you insult, it shows how ignorant you are and have nothing useful to say. But when you scream in anguish, it is understandable because the truth or fact is always painful.



To become a Fia/Fiaga among the Anlos, you need to have either an ancestral stool, which is the Dzoshikpe, or war stool. Gods for protection and defense of your people, ability to pray for them, and you must have lands and properties. Loafe Clan wants to state that they are unbeatable.



They have lands and other valuable properties all over the 36 States of Anlo. Including some of the lands that some chiefs who were not and are not Loafe Clan members are still occupying. The Awadatsi and other gods are also available and potent. According to the Loafe Clan, as for prayers for their people they are widely recognized for it. And they still pray for even those who wish them evil and will continue to pray for them and wish them good.



It is also a public knowledge that before Sri was born by Togbiga Wenya’s sister, Kokui Asongoe, Dogbos existed with their leader and ruler Togbiga Wenya. It is also an established fact that during the course of the migration from Notsie, at a point Togbi Sri left his uncle Togbiga Wenya and his people and took different routes; Dzodze, Fenyi, Mafi, Adzidome and other places.



Later after Togbiga Wenya and his people went through thick and thin, battled wild animals and spirits and settled in Anlo land before Togbi Sri joined him, (Mamattah, 1978). Some critical scholars want to know whether the Dogbos for that matter Anlos were leaderless and waited for someone to return to lead them.

Chinua Achebe once said, “when the dry bones are mentioned, the old ladies feel uneasy”. To loafe Clan, they know they should have mentioned other stools to make their points like the “Kaklaku”, which is the Awadada stool and the “Adzoyi bada, ebe ye nor akume shia akutor”. But those stools came later and they can’t bring them in at this point. Reason why they keep on mentioning Tsinakpe, which they have absolutely no interest in.



The Loafe Clan’s Leaders would like to admonish those who are pitching the Tsinakpe stool of the Tandos against the Dzoshikpe stool of the Dogbos to back off! They have their stool bequested to them by Togbiga Kugborka Egbe through his son Togbiga Gemedra and to Togbiga Wenya. Which they brought with them to their present home of Anlo and they are not interested in anybody’s stool.



But are well armed with their history, which is confirmed even by their critics that in the past Togbiga Wenya, Dutor of Anlo and his Nephew, Togbi Sri, the Awormefia of Anlo lived in harmony and understood each other and knew each other’s importance and roles for the development of Anlo.



Some great thinkers who are now waking up to the real facts and reasoning with the Loafe Clan argue that, why did they wait for so long after Togbiga Wenya II joined his ancestors before they want to install their Togbiga Wenya III, Dutor of Anlo? According to the Loafe Clan, not until a clan is ready, well prepared and settled on the rightful person and necessary preliminary conditions present, a Clan cannot install their Fia/Fiaga. Also, because of the insatiable appetite of some people to exterminate the legacies and reign of Togbiga Wenya as they are trying to do today. Moreover, there is no stipulated period or time frame within which a new successor is to be installed.





Further, they want to make it unequivocally clear to the good people of Ghana, home and abroad that this is the right time to install their Togbiga Wenya III, Dutor of Anlo who sits on the great Dzoshikpe stool. They are very united as a clan, fully supporting the processes and has just a mission to install their Togbiga. And they are ready to work with any other Chiefs that really needs the development of the great Anlo land.



They argue that, they are not fighting among themselves and not crossing into any other clans to go and battle anyone. But they are the “Loafewos”, the owners of the great ancestral Dzoshikpe stool, the war god Awadatsi, other gods/cults Aʋadoʋaklo, Kodzikli and Tsiamitsi. The first and revered clan of Anlos and they are poised to possess their possessions not begging anybody for favours. And as an observer, this is the most united clan among the Anlos in modern history. And if you are envious just go and unite your clan.



It is obvious, the current Loafe clan’s leaders are redoubtable, and historically, intellectually, legally armed and spiritually prepared and are not perturbed and dissuaded by those who are crying more than the bereaved. They hold the unrepented view that Togbiga Wenya III, Dutor of Anlo will sit on the Dzoshikpe stool and reign supreme for the admiration of the whole world that Anlos are truly Anlos. They are going through the processes of installing their Togbiga Wenya III, whose profile and achievements, will be published soon and will sweep you off your feet. And make you regain your pride and confidence as a true son or daughter of the Anlo land.



He is intellectually and legally top-notch, full of wisdom, well informed on the customs and traditions of Anlo, speaks Ewe fluently and eloquently, selfless and has the necessary exposures for the development of the Anlo land. And he will be high up there when great men are called in Ghana and abroad. He loves the Anlo land and ready to work with any individuals, groups or Chiefs who truly love Anlo and want development. Watch out for his full profile in subsequent publications.



Let us look at some vestiges of the great Togbiga Wenya. Till today we have many relics of him in and around Ewe land. Some of these are Togbiga Wenya’s “Vudo” at Tegbui till today. One of his great gods that he used to blur the vision and visibility of enemies throughout their journey from Notsie, the “Afu Deity” was left in Alakple, which used to be called Afukpodzi and is still there today. He left this special Afu Deity with his two sons; Tsatsu Adzayi and Akorli Akaga. And through Tsatsu Adzayi, we have Togbi Akwaah, Dutor of Alakple.



Togbiga Wenya had his home at the “Wornugah” of Anlo, currently the only prominent historical site in the whole of Anlo. The “Duli” on which the Anlo States were established belong to him. And it is believed that he breathed into it and gave it his power. And the clan’s men in the days that “Ataku was ataku”, whenever the necessary rites and rituals were performed for the “Duli”, “he” spoke like Togbiga Wenya himself to the hearing of everyone. Exactly his voice not through an interpreter as confirmed by those who knew him before he joined his ancestors including other clans’ Elders.



Funny enough, those who don’t even know the different between “Evi kple Ata” are in the street talking and insulting. If not because of something, I would have told them to clear off. They should come with facts and argue not insult.



Intellectuals and enlightened people don’t insult, they advance their arguments cleverly with intelligent facts.



Finally, the Loafe Clan’s leaders are asking; when their father, Togbiga Wenya, Dutor of Anlo was carrying his belongings and the great ancestral Dzoshikpe stool from Notsie to his present home Anlo, where were you?