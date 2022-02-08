Time to fight for good governance, economic prosperity

Opinions of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Columnist: Daniel Appiah

This is the time to continue the courageous fight of our forefathers to rebuild Ghana. Let's arise and build this nation! Let me tell you about the courageous fight and victorious battles of our forefathers against European colonial imperialism in the Gold Coast.



In 1663 and 1679, a British fort built at Winneba was taken by the Agona state. In 1688, a small French fort at Komenda was taken and destroyed by the local people.



Christianburg Castle at Osu built by the Swedes in 1657 and taken by the Danes in 1659 was briefly lost to the Akwamu state in 1693. Fort Leydsamheid built by the Dutch in 1702 was destroyed by the Akyem state in 1811.



Fort Metal Cross at Dixcove was taken away from the British by the Dixcove people in 1691. In 1694, the Ahanta people took Fort Orange from the Dutch and destroyed it.



In 1698, the Ahanta people also destroyed a fort built by the British at Sekondi. Fort Prinzenstein at Keta was taken by the Anlo state in 1844 before it was rescued by a French warship and bought by the British in 1850. Fort Amsterdam at Kormantine and Fort William at Anomabu built by the British were besieged and occupied by the Asante in 1807.



Did the British government not run away from the Gold Coast after the first colonial governor, Sir Charles Macarthy, was killed in a war in 1824? The British Governor failed miserably in his attempt to establish absolute authority over our forefathers.



Following these courageous victories won by our forefathers against Imperialism, we were able to rise from bitter inter-ethnic wars to sign a peace treaty in 1831 that established a united country in which all native states were recognized as free and independent.



Fantes, Asantes, Akyems, Akwamus, etc washed their wounds to sign the famous peace treaty to promote freedom, free internal trade, secure property rights, and human rights.



We created a national confederal state with a central political authority, headed by a President who was advised by a Council of 2 or more of the chiefs and kings. This is how we started building this country!

There was never a time that we allowed only British officials to govern this country the way they liked!



Did the British government return to the Gold Coast in 1843 with military aggression again? No! They had learnt a bitter lesson never to be forgotten.



This is the land where the famous Yaa Asantewaa, a woman and queen mother of Ejisu, led men to fight bravely in defence of their rights in 1901. Arise Ghana to defend the cause of freedom, good governance, rule of law, and prosperity!

We are now in 2022.



On March 6, 2022, we'll be 65 years after independence! After the Yaa Asantewaa war, the 50 years of British colonial rule before Kwame Nkrumah became Leader of Government Business is less than the 65 years, we have governed ourselves after independence.



We can rise above neo-colonialism and bad governance to build a better and more prosperous Ghana like it has been done in Botswana, South Korea, and Singapore (former British colonies) if we put up a gallant fight like our forefathers to win the war against corruption, bad governance, and bad educational system.

Arise Ghana!!! Let's reform our constitutional architecture of governance for a better future.



Let us revisit the consensual system of democracy created by our gallant forefathers to overcome the partisan divisiveness holding us back. Our current constitution won't take us anywhere.



Our forefathers left us a free, independent, and prosperous country. It is time for us to build on the good vision for good governance and economic prosperity that we inherited. Ghana Sankofa!!!



Long live Ghana!!!