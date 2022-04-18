Time for emancipation: Ramadan day sixteen

Opinions of Monday, 18 April 2022

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Should we not wake up so disturbed, knowing that there is a day coming when we would stand before Allah and, without any injustice, our fate would be decided? It's either you or I who would be told to enter Paradise or Hell.



So far, we have shown our subserviency to the living God, in this fasting season. But it's paralyzing to know that most of us would never be emancipated from hellfire, irrespective of how long we shall stand at midnight to observe prayers, provide food for people to break the fast, and appear as good Muslims in the sight of the people because we have a preconditioned thought of returning to sin after the month of fasting has ended.



Nonetheless, the religion of Islam always proffers solution for humanity only if we shall not be heedless. We have learned not to pray sluggishly, to be dutiful to our parents, elders, and the society, to wilfully eschew any socially unpardonable acts, and not being the most quarrelsome in times of dispute, and to quell the phenomenon of worshipping Allah seasonally, thenceforth.



All these are examples apropos to a comprehensive definition of who has been reformed or dignified by the kind courtesy of fasting (Ramadan), and in so doing he would be emancipated.



I don’t think you would be very happy if you were to share an abode with those who rejected Allah forthrightly on earth, in the pits of hellfire.



So, don't make the worship of God a game, that you'd do it according to how you feels.



The farther our evil actions go, the closer we become interweaved with good deeds. We can’t afford to be admitted to hell. That’s not our portion. We are in dire need of Allah's emancipation. So do not be left out.