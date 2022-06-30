Thomas Partey's future

Opinions of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Columnist: STEPHEN ASAMOAH

It was a bittersweet season for the Arsenal and Ghana midfielder, who showed some of his best form for the North London club but was ultimately undermined by a season-ending injury.



Partey has not shown the necessary season-long consistency to completely silence doubters who continue to doubt his durability for Premier League football.



Unfortunately for Partey, though, a few days after scoring the goal that carried Ghana to the finals, he suffered an injury at Crystal Palace that helped to undermine Arsenal’s top four challenge.



There was a temptation to opt for something Arsenal-centric, but an extended World Cup campaign in Qatar has to take precedence for the former Atletico Madrid player.



The Black Stars failed to make it out of their group in 2014 and did not participate four years ago, placing extra significance on this year’s competition.



To progress, they will have to outdo Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea which is undoubtedly far from straightforward in Group H.



At the time of writing, Arsenal seem to have a head start in the transfer window, with Champions League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United playing catch-up.



While the Gunners will have to compete on multiple fronts next term, especially with the return of Thursday night Europa League action, we are backing them for a top-four berth owing to the swiftness of their summer dealings.



Of course, Partey stays at the club and plays an important role for the North Londoners for the campaign’s entirety.