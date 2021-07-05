This is not the Ghana we know, something is terribly wrong in our country

Opinions of Monday, 5 July 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

The insecurity and crimes with impunity, which have overtaken Ghana, making the lives of the citizens unsafe, are issues of concern that one can’t ignore, whether you are a Ghanaian in the country or in the Diaspora that cares about your country.



Like in many African countries, opposition parties, politicians, and party supporters, often do carry out subversive activities against the government in power, just to cause political unrest and instability.



However, it is becoming evidently clear that the opposition has no hand in these crimes or political turmoil that are prevailing in Ghana because how can a president that loves his people and the nation can be very quiet on such disturbing issues in Ghana?



Just like many concerned Ghanaians, it baffles me a lot to acknowledge the fact that Nana Akufo Addo, the current president seems he doesn’t see or know what is going on in the country because he has failed to raise his voice to condemn publicly the criminalities and senseless shootings in the country.



The current shooting incidence at Ejura is a senseless act that whoever is responsible should be put behind bars for over a decade if we have a genuine police force and judiciary system in the country. Which police officer or the military in his right mind will shoot into defenseless demonstrators?



Is that the kind of Ghana Kwame Nkrumah and his friends sacrificed their lives for? Is that the kind of Ghana Nana Akufo Addo is proud to be a president? Not at all, this is not the Ghana we know, something is terribly wrong in the country.



This violence and crime are sometimes hard to investigate against the party in power. We have witnessed such things in many African countries, including Ivory Coast.



Last year, was it not the same president Nana Akufo Addo that sent condolence to the family of George Floyd, the African-American who was killed by a white police officer in the United States of America, yet he can even speak about killings and indiscriminate shootings in his own country.



What a hypocrite? “First cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye,” said Jesus, therefore, Nana Akufo Addo solve your own problems and fix the country before interfering in other people’s business.



It is because the developed world knows that African leaders don’t care about the people and therefore, treats them badly.



This is one of the reasons in Europe and the United States of America, the rubbish is treated well than black people because it has to go to the recycle to be assorted and refined but African leaders don’t have solutions for their own people despite all the rich resources on the continent.