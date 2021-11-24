This 2022 Budget too shall pass

Opinions of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Columnist: Lawrence Appiah-Osei

Whenever there is a calamity on the people, the words we use to console them is that “This too shall pass”.



For example, when COVID hit Ghana, the hardships it brought to the people, and to reassure Ghanaians of hope, Nana Addo will say, “this too shall pass”. The 2022 budget is more harmful to Ghanaians than COVID, this is why I also say, that budget too shall pass.



If you watch the videos of Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia from 2016 to 2020, and you match them against the 2022 Serwah Broni budget and the directive given by the Roads Minister after the budget was read, the only question that comes to mind is “Is Nana Akufo-Addo still the President of Ghana?”



The Roads Minister gave a directive for all toll booths in the country to close. As a characteristic of the NPP, when pressure began to mount on the Roads Minister, within 10 hours, another memo came out from the ministry blaming the toll booth operators for misunderstanding what the Finance Minister said and that the Roads Minister only stopped the operations at the toll booths but did not override the budget as read in Parliament on November 18.



This is a government that never admits its faults and never accepts responsibilities. From November 19 until today November 21, no money has been collected at the toll booths. Now tell me why the Roads Minister, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah should not go to jail for causing financial loss when the next NDC government comes to power in 2025?



Today, Hon. Ursula Owusu is telling Ghanaians that if they can remit GHC100.00, it means they are not poor so they should be taxed. She thinks the 1.75% tax on momo transfer is for rich people and she sees all Ghanaians to be rich. Ursula doesn’t see any poor person in Ghana. If people say they can’t afford 3 square meals for their family, she sees that as nonsense in her ears.



I have told you before that since this government does not understand your hardships, it can’t solve your problems for you.



This government has collected $2.5 billion from the IMF and other local institutions. Borrowed almost GHC 215 billion within 5 years but it is still not satisfied. Now, it has to take GHC 1.75 from you before it can run the country for you to benefit from it. Don’t you see some madness in this government?



So what happened to the “from taxation to production” economy? What are we going to benefit from Dr. Bawumia’s digitization economy, when all the benefits he mentioned are going to be taxed away?



So can’t this government do something that will completely help or benefit the people of Ghana? What is the crime of the Ghanaian? Where did we go wrong with our own destiny?



I have said it and I will keep saying that if you are a Ghanaian and you think the next three years ahead of you, this government is going to do something dramatic that will have a positive impact on your life, you are a fool.



This Serwah Broni budget which is deadlier than coronavirus, too shall pass.



There is hope in NDC after December 2024.



Say Ameen.



I have not started writing yet.



Mahama beba.