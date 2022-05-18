You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2022 05 18Article 1541294

Opinions of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Columnist: Redeemer Kukubor

The world outside my comfort

The world outside my comfort zone is a world full of adventure,
a world full of sour and sweet experiences,
a world of bitter better experiences.
It is clear with the volume spoken that "vi matsa du kpɔ koe gblɔna be ye dada ɖa nuvivi"

Although the world outside my comfort zone
may not present me with the pleasure I so much seek,
it has presented me with the opportunity to learn
with beautiful great experiences.

It may not be pleasant feelings out of my comfort zone
It is a strive to great another comfort outside my comfort zone.

