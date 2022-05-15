'The whirlwind will eventually settle' mentality is fighting against the progress of Ghana

Opinions of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Many a Ghanaian as I have come to know them, does have an undoubting strong believe in the saying, “the whirlwind will eventually settle”, thus, “Ehuru a ebedwo”.



Regardless of how violent the whirlwind, or a situation, becomes, it will not continue forever but come to a calm ending.



With this belief at the back of our minds, many a person in a responsible position of authority misconducting themselves does not bother that much.



For they surely know that should the public get annoyed with them following their actions that may be obnoxious and detrimental to the collective interests of the populace, they can only talk about them for a certain length of time and forget about it.



If it were not so, former President John Dramani Mahama would not continue to exploit the people, refuse to listen to their concerns, insult them to their face and still be certain about the electorate voting him back to power.



When he was a president, John Dramani Mahama said he would not listen to any advice from any Ghanaian who has never been a president of the country before and again, Ghanaians have a short memory. What an insult to our intelligence as a people!



Despite the aftermath anger of the people, everyone has now completely forgotten about the pain of the insult, although he still sees Ghanaians as fools.



These people of truly a short memory, are now solidly rallying behind his clarion call to stage a successful comeback to the presidency.



The whirlwind, in spite of being violent and scary, has indeed settled.



What is a whirlwind, anyway? “A whirlwind is a weather phenomenon in which a vortex of wind (a vertically oriented rotating column of air) forms due to instabilities and turbulence created by heating and flow (current) gradients”.



No matter how violent and destructive it becomes, it will eventually settle but not go on forever.



With this in mind, people are not worried when committing acts of crime against their fellows or nation, especially in Ghana and the third world countries where laws do not work as intended but become weak in their applications because of “whom you know” and or, “you scratch my back and I scratch your back”



Those in higher positions like our politicians, court judges, traditional chiefs, civil service bosses, etc., oftentimes commit crimes with impunity all in the believe that when people get annoyed with them, they can only talk for a short time and completely forget about them. Because of this, accountability, probity and transparency, as demanded of our leaders have become non-existent in the political and public life of the Ghanaian.



Talking about their misdeeds in the heat of such commitments is a similitude of the fight between two goats. The goats will raise their heads so high but will lower them slowly before slamming their heads together or head-butting.



Ghanaians will immediately become complete chatterboxes when a person in authority commits a reprehensible act. However, a few days or weeks later, they will forget about it.



Does anyone any longer talk about the infamous audio on the plot by NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo plotting and coaching a group of uncivilized NDC members and supporters to kidnap, insult, kill, etc., Ghanaians, in order to make the NPP government and President Nana Akufo-Addo unpopular so as to bring back NDC to power? No!



Until we disabuse our minds of the situation eventually calming down no matter how destructive it is, the nation’s leaders will continue to pursue and perpetrate their criminal actions of insatiable greed, theft, usurpations of power and property and utter insolence against the Ghanaian masses.



Nevertheless, if they knew they will be held to account until a satisfactory solution is found, they will mind their actions before doing anything silly.



If they do wrong, let us hold them to account, talk about it until a solution is found.



This is the more reason why the proud and fearless son of Kumawu/Asiampa, Rockson Adofo, does not spare those irresponsible traditional overlords reaping from where they have never sown and or, bent on rewriting Asante history.