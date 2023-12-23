The unsanctioned GRFU Congress : An inside story

Opinions of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Columnist: Linus Quainoo

The National Sports Authority has issued a release and We have decided to investigate the circumstances behind this AGM and why the Ministry of Sports, Rugby Africa and all other responsible groups have objected to it.



Quite clearly it seems that no processes or procedures were followed. Those involved simply hid behind the idea of an AGM to push through an agenda. The fact of the matter that the investigations have uncovered the following.



That there is a system within world rugby and Rugby Africa for holding an AGM. Yes, it may not be written that you have to contact them, but you cannot expect them to ratify anything if you do not. The GFA in Ghana had its election and FIFA, CAF sent representations and representatives to Ghana to witness the events.



Then it is that the Ministry, the National Sports Authority, and if necessary, the Ghana Olympic Confederation, the GOC, also sends representations. In the case of FIFA and of World Rugby and Rugby Africa, they insist, apart from that, that the media be present to cover the event, not small media, the major media, so that, therefore, it is witnessed by all.



It is understood that the process is not by people just appearing to be on the ballot box, but there is a process. So Ghana Rugby, we have investigated, is meant to have ten teams playing in the league. We went to some of the teams to find out whether it is they had had elections and whether they had voted for anybody to go up to a national vote, not a single team verified that they had been part of the voting process. None. None had been part of the voting process. So how did these gentlemen get up and claim that they were now being voted in to have an AGM to take a part.



So that is the first thing. Investigations have shown that without that, and that would have been what an observer would have wanted to find out, whether in fact the process to participation was transparent, free and fair in accordance to World Rugby rules.



This media outlet then decided to investigate whether if you have your constitution and your ways, is it stronger than that of your parent body, in this case, Rugby Africa, and is Rugby Africa's structure stronger than that of World Rugby? And the answer is no. Even if you have A and world rugby has B, it will always be deferred to B. That is the way that it works. So an idea that somebody says something is not somewhere and they can do whatever they want is simply not true. Thirdly, we tried to find out whether the number of days' notices had been fixed by all parties, and the answer was no. We went further to investigate whether all the previous directors involved in Ghana rugby were part of this decision making, understood it, agreed to it or otherwise.



We found that more than half the board disagreed with this late notice, wrote directly to the name that had been put forward to communicate, one Kurtis Minta, and objected to this and put it in writing. So this was very clear that this was not a decision of others.



This media house decided therefore not to listen to either side but to be aware of the numerous governance issues concerning Ghana Rugby. And it found that the legal status stands as follows. There are two interlocutory judgments from the Courts barring the so-called participants, especially Aziz, who proclaimed himself a president, Ako Wilson, Bismarck, and others, from engaging in any such activity until the court has sat and had a major ruling on it. So they are in contempt of court and this media house understands they are in court for contempt on two further cases. So this was an illegal act legally on all fronts.



Something that was clear for all parties to see in this regard. Furthermore, we took the opportunity to find out when they claimed there was somebody from the NSA, National Sports Authority, there to adjudicate and verify this election. We found out it was one gentleman, Samuel Nii Oblitey

Administrator- from NSA Tamale, who is an administrator, who traveled from Tamale all the way to Cape Coast to attend this event.



We inquired from the DG's office and from NSA why NSA Cape Coast of higher rank did not adjudicate this and they said they were not instructed and they did not recognize the event. The DG's office was not aware and therefore there can be no representation there. This same gentleman, this media house has found out, is an instrument who has been used on more than one occasion by the same people which has landed them in the court in the first place.



They had an illegal SGM two years ago and the witness was no less than this same gentleman. The process was the same. Governing body not informed, NSA not informed, GOC not informed, other directors not in agreement, board chairman and the rest not involved in the process. And these are the people who are behind this event. The question that Media House now asks is, if there are people from this and on an earlier occasion from the Ghana Olympic Committee who also went forward, not on this occasion, but on the first occasion, without locus standing, what is the basis and the future for sports in Ghana?



We contacted Herbert Mensah for a comment who is the President of rugby Africa and he said he had no comment to make on it so in picking the phone and speaking to other President's of Rugby Africa (on the Continent) it is clear and apparent that a few countries in Africa are on a governance watchdog Ghana being one, Morocco was another, Cameroon was another, and recently there are elections that are all subject to close scrutiny, including Ivory Coast, where the President has apparently been communicating with the Rugby Africa President and asked for representation.



The courts have blocked that election in Ivory Coast, but once that is unblocked, the President of Ivory Coast Rugby is speaking to the president of Rugby Africa and there will be a witness there. A witness there to make sure it is carried out in the way that it should be carried. Morocco has resolved itself through a system that is now being applied to Ghana. That is Rugby Africa set up a normalization and audit committee which is managed and run by Rugby Africa in cahoots with World Rugby.



Then it brings on some members of the community in Morocco. It was from the sports authority. It was from the Olympic Charter, etc., etc. In Ghana, apparently one has already been established, with the same gentlemen and part team that resolved the Morocco situation and took them to an AGM to change the statutes, the constitution. Onward thereafter to the elective AGM.



That was then ratified and then sent to World Rugby for ratification at Council. The media house understands that the President of Rugby Africa is also on the Council for World Rugby. So he made the representation back at council that matters are clean and everything is in order and is perfect. So in Ghana, the same gentleman, Mr. Dave Gilbert, a renowned businessman of very high repute, a former Vice President of Rugby Africa under the leadership of Aziz Bouja, the Founding father in many ways of Rugby in Africa.



One of the founding members, well known to world rugby and to all the bodies, is heading up the committee. He has already been in touch with the DG of the NSA, who has in turn nominated Mr. Bawah, President of Ghana Athletics, the General Secretary of the Ghana Olympic Movement, the GOC, Mr. Mohamed Sahnoon, and is also dealing with a gentleman by name of Denver Wannies, who is World Rugby. This normalization and audit committee has already started business.



The NSA and Ministry have confirmed they knew nothing about it. The only question is now whether the Samuel Nii Oblitey is going to be dismissed because Ghana's sport cannot continue going with these bad actors, destroying the way forward for the rest of sports in Ghana.



We understand when we look at what happened in Morocco and other countries, that the next step after this will be for the establishment of an IMC. Establishment of an IMC. and we would encourage that the IMC has those people who want to contest for a proper election once the audit has been done. But we say kudos to the Minister, kudos to the NSA for taking this bold action to prevent the kind of things that have been going on in Ghana sports. We have seen it with the Ghana Taekwondo, nine years in court as well litigated. We have seen it in Cycling, Swimming and so many other sports. It must stop. And it is these kind of events that we have to deal with day in day out.