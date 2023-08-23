The unfairness of Ghana's education system and the cruel realities of political leadership

Opinions of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Columnist: Francis Mawutor

Nestled within a small Ghanaian village, a glaring inequality casts a shadow over the education of local children.



The Zammrama D/A Primary School in Sene-West, within the Bono East Region of Ghana, serves as a poignant example of this issue.



In the face of challenging circumstances, these young minds strive to learn within a rickety old school building devoid of necessities, such as proper seating.



While these students demonstrate unwavering determination despite daunting obstacles, it's a stark reminder of the enduring educational disparities that afflict numerous corners of the globe.



The decrepit structure, a gripping symbol of neglect, speaks volumes about the unjust imbalance in educational opportunities.



Beyond the crumbling walls and inadequate resources, a deeper issue emerges—one that questions the accountability of political leaders.



The responsibility lies with these leaders to address the shortcomings, and to provide equal educational chances for all, irrespective of their circumstances.



Amidst these struggles, the teachers in these underprivileged schools emerge as unsung heroes. Their dedication to nurturing the potential of these young minds is an act of patriotism, despite the limited resources and support they receive.



As we shed light on this unsettling reality, it's a call to action for reform, to demand accountability from those in power, and to honor the teachers who embody the spirit of selfless dedication in the pursuit of a fairer, brighter future for Ghana's youth.