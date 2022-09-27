The three most dangerous politicians in the world that are seriously derailing democracy

Opinions of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

By the attitudes and actions of the about-to-be-mentioned three politicians, one may perfectly agree with me that they are very dangerous persons that are selfishly resolutely determined to derail democracy from being practised in their individual countries, if not in the world.



In their minds and beliefs, they are born to be heads but not tails, thus, born to rule but not ruled; born to lead but not led. Therefore, without them at the helm of their country’s affairs, the system of governance in the country, if not the country itself, should collapse.



These individual politicians concerned are:



1. John Dramani Mahama of Ghana



Former Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama, who had been very fortunate to go through all the political ranks, successfully climbing from the bottom rung of the political stepladder through to the topmost rung, thus, from assemblyman to member of parliament, deputy minister, minister, vice president, caretaker president, and president, is still not satisfied but wants more. He surely wants to become the life president of Ghana, if I am not mistaken.



He sees himself as the sole person in the country with the abracadabra wand to lead the people, although as clueless, incompetent, and by far without any solid positive-nation-changing agenda of policies and programmes, but simply overflowing with populist sentiments of tribalism, hatred, divisions and the peddling of falsehoods cloaked as truth.



He is constantly undermining President Nana Akufo-Addo and his ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government. Not only that, he is always attacking the judiciary, especially, the Chief Justice, for exercising their functions in conformity with the laws.



When he went to the Supreme Court, asserting that he had won the presidential election in 2020 without producing even a strand of toilet roll for evidence, but with conniving rogues as his principal witnesses, he expected the Supreme Court to pronounce judgment in his favour.



When the law was applied in truth, throwing out his case for lack of merit, he would not have that but to treat the judges as biased, crooks, corrupt, and whatever adverse adjective his warped mind could imagine, he used them to qualify the judges. He was with the motive of causing public disaffection for them to prepare and galvanise his further aims at the presidency.



Once he convinces the public to accept that the judges are dishonest, although not true, he will then mobilise them to support his future attempts to wrestle political power when he may clearly have lost.



He is rubbishing every state institution that he sees to wield the truth against him in all his fabrications to deceiving Ghanaians and the world to support his selfish, myopic, and corrupt political ambitions. If Ghana will collapse for him to obtain his selfish leadership and wealth-seeking ambition, for that he cares.



From his actions, there is no doubt in my mind that he is ganging up to overthrow the democracy of the country to usher in himself and his yearned autocracy that will make him a life president, although devoid of the capability and ability to initiate credible policies as he is.



2. Donald Trump (former president of the USA)



Former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, once brought to power as the president of the USA through their envious centuries-old laid down democratic rules, has upon losing elections in 2020, turned against the very principles he trusted to bring him to power, and adored while in power.



He did not only allegedly directly or indirectly, incite some of his far-right republican supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol with the intent to stop the Senate from ratifying the election that was obviously won by then presidential-candidate Joe Biden of the Democrats but to overthrow the entire American democracy.



He has since losing the election been doing whatever is within his might to derail the American democracy, in the hope of coming back to power even if it should be on the spread of strong wings of an autocratic revolution of some sort. He has been denigrating and undermining President Joe Biden and his government at any least opportunity he gets. If America's democracy will sink for him to come back to power again, for all he cares. What a dangerous and ungrateful individual he is!



3. Vladimir Putin, President of The Russian Federation:



The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is a president who has gone against the very tenets of the saying, "don't bite the finger that feeds you".



Readers may notice that it was through the introduced democracy by Mikhail Gorbachev, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) that Vladimir Putin was able to become the President of the Russian Federation after the resignation of Gorbachev and the end of the two terms of the democratic election of President Boris Yeltsin.



"Perestroika was a political movement for reform within the Communist Party of the Soviet Union during the late 1980s widely associated with CPSU general secretary Mikhail Gorbachev and his glasnost policy reform." It started in 1985 and ended in 1991. It means, "reconstruction". It came with "glasnost" which Russians take for "openness and transparency".



After successfully completing his two terms in office as president from 2000 to 2008, Vladimir Putin changed the electoral laws to become the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation under the puppet he had installed as his successor president, Dmitry Medvedve, who ruled from 2008 to 2012.



Vladimir Putin changed the laws again to become president for 3rd and 4th terms from 2012 until present.



He has in effect become a life president, disregarding the Russian democracy that initially allowed for a maximum of two terms in office for any individual president.



In his secret heart of hearts, he hated Gorbachev for disintegrating the Soviet Union, thus, introducing the very democracy that brought him to power but gave freedom to previously forced countries into the Union. He prefers the communism that would have kept the vast Soviet Union rather than the current comparatively smaller Russian Federation.



To prop his position as life president of the Russian Federation, he has embarked on an expansionism war against Ukraine and threatened the world with the unleashing of nuclear weapons if the Western countries continued to thwart his efforts to defeat or annex Ukraine.



The above-mentioned individuals are dangerous and must be watched. As it took ambitious, selfish, and autocratic Adolf Hitler, one individual, to bring about the second world war that culminated in the deaths of millions of innocent soldiers and civilians, so will it take any of the above-mentioned persons that are over-zealously craving for power as born to rule, to destroy the world democracy, if not countries or the world.



Resist them. Don’t fall for their ploys.