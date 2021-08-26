The state of final year student-teachers in the Colleges of Education

Opinions of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Columnist: Okunini Kwame Adonteng

The hardship and pressure mounting on the teacher trainees of the Colleges of Education in Ghana are suicidal.



Their allowance hasn't been paid for almost the whole academic year.



However, politicians are making huge political appellations on it. Students have struggled through the last academic year and it's likely to remain unchanged in the next academic year.



The final year students are to start their first semester with an internship outside the campus. Thus, the teaching practice known as the Supporting Teaching in Schools(STS), is dated to commence on the 6th of September, 2021. Students are worried about how they are going to survive without the allowance.



The student-teachers have to prepare teaching-learning materials adequately and other stationeries for their lessons, and will undertake their project work as well.



An amount of Gh¢1,075.60 is mounted on them to pay as school fees excluding examination fee which is not less than Ghc 400.00



This is looming pressure on parents, guardians, and Student-Teachers who ply for themselves and it's nerve-wracking.



This has placed these student-teachers in a high dilemma as they embark on their teaching practice in the various basic schools across the country.



Apparently, the student teachers are in course appealing to the government, the education ministry, and the respective stakeholders who are in authority to help the students get their feeding components and allowance arrears from the just ended academic year, and again, pleading on having regular payment of their allowance next academic year as it will help allay the pressure on them during this professional practice or training and to have a successful and productive internship as the first B.Ed batch.