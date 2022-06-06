The solution to youth unemployment is industrialization - The Alan Factor

Opinions of Monday, 6 June 2022

Columnist: Terry Afram

There is this popular saying that; No matter how melodious the edge of a drum may sound, the center still holds the key to its best rhythm.



Necessity as it is always said is the mother of invention.

Unemployment in recent times has become the most common disease in every typical Ghanaian setting. The public sector has a limit to how many people it can employ. Offices that used to have an officer now have 10 to the detriment of its output.



Our universities are giving birth to graduates like it's no one's business.

The finance minister keeps on weeping to the citizens about why state institutions can no longer cater to the employment needs of Ghanaian graduates.



Due to NPP's government sensitivity to the teaming unemployment rate in Ghana, it has put in place several initiatives such as NABCO, planting for food and jobs, rearing for animals and jobs, the almighty 1D1F and to mention but a few.



The embargo on public sector employment for four (4) years in Mahama's era left a very big wound on the skin of the working population of Ghana. The current government has employed till all the vacancies have been occupied.



Amid all these challenges, there is only one cardinal solution that can give an end to the needs of all the rapid unemployment rise in the nation.



Unemployment has become a security threat to the extent that; drastic and immediate solutions must be given to such a call.



INDUSTRIALIZATION:



The call to provide the solution to this unemployment challenge is industrialization.

Industrialization serves as the backbone of every strong economy.

I didn't just jump to such a conclusion without merits.

When new factories emerge new job opportunities are also created.



The job market for industrialization is ten (10) times bigger than the normal government sector employment opportunities.



When a product emerges, raw materials create jobs, the factory creates jobs, the chain to the final consumer creates multiple jobs, and exports create jobs.



If 106 factories can give birth to 560,000 permanent jobs, then 223 factories should be twice this figure.

Hence there should be about one million jobs in the Ghanaian Job market.



These number of jobs emerged as Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the practical economist was put to test his vision of jobs creation by the current NPP leadership.



The way multiple avenues of jobs are consistently being created through, Alan Kyerematen's industrial initiatives daily, is enough to define the next step of the NPP’s leadership race and the next leader of Ghana.



The NDC though haven't cast their die yet, but it is obvious that the man who used the words "am not a magician to create Jobs" will certainly lead the party going into 2024 as their flag bearer.

The unemployment rate will continue to increase as records are there to prove me right.



CONCLUSION :



Luckily for the NPP, the man who has proven to be tried and tested when it comes to Job creation is Hon Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten.



It will be very disastrous for the NPP and mother Ghana if this political figure is not given the mandate to finish the job creation exercise through industrialization he has begun.



If the next step for Ghana is to eradicate youth unemployment, then Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten is the next man to help us realize that gold.



This is not the time to test the waters, but it is the time to create jobs and Alan holds the key to that door.

Source: Yaw Solomon Bimoktey