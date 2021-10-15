The sex noise

Opinions of Friday, 15 October 2021

Columnist: Tetteh Akunnor

I wake up daily to a blurring noise coming from speakers mounted from masts in all directions. These noises come from places the locals call information centres. My small town is inundated with these information centres. They seem to be at every corner of my neighbourhood.



They are like local radio stations, but instead of using frequencies that people can decide or not to tune privately, they mount speakers high up the sky so their noise can go far and wide.



Even though they are called information centres, the only information they seem to give is on medicine – all sorts of local medicines.



The health of a Nation is not the number of medicines available but rather the number of healthy people who avoid medicines. Health care looks more curative rather than preventive for these information centres and Ghana as a whole.



The information centres are just not about any medicines but mostly medicines to Cure Sexual Weakness. Do we have any medical condition by that name anyway?



The obsession with aphrodisiacs is not only with the information centres but the general Ghanaian media. Do we have a ‘sexual weakness’ epidemic as a country? Is Sexual weakness the cause of deaths of the young and mostly the youth in the country? Is sexual weakness the cause of increased lifestyle sicknesses – diabetes and hypertension in the country? Then why the fixation on sexual weakness?



A generation is informed by what they see and hear. If the only thing our children and youths hear daily is how long sex should last, then that’s what they would think about when they become adults. We have no cause then to blame the youth about the interest, fixation, and obsession with sex and the interpretation that better sex means how long a man lasts before ejaculation. In fact, that's all they see and hear.



Our media should be preaching about solutions to our actual problems and not peripherals.