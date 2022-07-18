Opinions of Monday, 18 July 2022

Columnist: Jeremiah Appiah

Every dream a man decides to pursue often has an undefined route only known to God Almighty, the giver and source of all good dreams. The beauty of faith is in not knowing the whole picture.



God knows the end from the beginning of every good dream he deposits in a human being. Knowing how humans desire a comfortable and convenient life; not willing to go through any discomfort to discover what else they could be or do, he often hides the route of every dream from whoever he chooses to deposit a dream into.



If any dreamer knew the path that he or she will have to take to achieve his dream, he or she will dare not risk it to take a single step towards that dream.



There is no way any dreamer would take the risk he has taken to achieve his dreams if he or she looks back at the hands of time knowing how unpredictable and challenging the journey would be.



God in his wisdom doesn’t show you the route to your dream, he doesn’t show you the challenges ahead of you, and he doesn’t show you what it would cost you to achieve your dream because he knows you will never take the risk if you knew what lies ahead in the route to your dreamland. God just gives you a dream and a strong desire to achieve your dream and if you are bold enough to chase the dream, he will get you through the journey to the realization of it.



The beautiful thing is that if you stay focused and work hard on your dream, God will give you the grace to get to the end. God won’t bring you to a middle of a dream and leave you to fail so long as you are working hard to achieve that dream. This is because when God gives a vision or a dream, He makes the provision necessary to bring that dream into reality.



When Joseph had a dream about his brothers bowing to him, the dream eventually came to pass but there was something missing from that dream at the beginning when God revealed it. The dream did not have the part where he was put into a pit, the part where he was sold into slavery, the part where he was in prison for multiple years and the part where he was lied on. Why didn’t God give him the full picture? Because the journey to our destination might intimidate us and we might abort the mission. We generally don’t know how strong we are until strength is the only option we have.



If the children of Israel knew there was a red sea in the way and they will spend forty years in the wilderness, they would never have left Egypt. No, never! Understand that there is beauty in not knowing the route to your dream- not knowing the whole picture. That is the beauty of faith. God knows how much you can handle today and as long as you keep following him, you are going to get there and not know how you did it.



God wants to see us live out our dreams and so trusting him to lead us to the expected end of the journey is our responsibility whiles the fulfillment of the dream is his responsibility. It is actually not your responsibility to make happen what God has said he will make happen.



What I mean here is that you cannot by your human understanding, skill and intellect make happen what God has said will happen. Your role is to work hard, you do the planting and watering- as in preparing for it but God is the one who will give the increase, make happen what he says will happen.