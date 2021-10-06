The role of nepotism in the fall of Akufo Addo’s government

Opinions of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

In recent decades, Africa has firmly established itself as a continent prone to tribalism and nepotism in all fields. These viruses that create strong family ties and embezzlement of national wealth have sharply increased in Ghanaian politics, leading to the suffering of the common people.



The widespread nepotism and tribalism in Ghanaian politics today, are affecting the country's political and economic infrastructures because not every relative appointed to take a particular post is efficient and in such a situation, the president will remain silent to avoid gossips or disgrace.



This is one of the reasons despite the free education which the NPP government introduced since coming to power, Ghana is stagnant, there are no developments in other sectors. There is no employment and the depressive economy has created an unfriendly marketing environment.



Ghanaians are indeed suffering but NPP supporters and politicians find it very hard to accept this fact because of the corruptible scandals which pushed John Mahama out of office. Yet, what sensible Ghanaians have failed to discuss is when Mahama was in power, Ghana wasn't in the second position as the most corrupt country in the world.



Another serious pandemic in Ghana is hate towards journalists and writers. It is an abomination to write about what is going bad in Nana Akufo Addo's government. Section of the public will either insult you or accuse you of being an NDC member.



What has Ghanaian politics offered me to join a political party in Ghana, when in Europe that things are better, I am not affiliated with any political party? I am forced to vote because I am not ready to pay the fine that will follow if I fail to vote, other than that I will not waste my time to go out and vote.



I can't confirm the truth but according to an article dated November 6, 2019, on 'Ghanaweb,' 51 relatives of Akufo-Addo are in his government. If this is true, then it's more serious than a pandemic because this can hinder the growth of the country drastically.



The unification of Akufo-Addo's family in Ghanaian politics, giving rise to nepotism, tribalism, and corruption in his government, is affecting Ghanaians because many of them are not qualified to keep an office and if qualified, they lack skills and efficiency.



If Akufo-Addo's relatives in his government are efficient, Ghana wouldn't be in this hopeless situation under such elephant size ministers, who are just draining and wasting the hard-earned resources of the country.



I have said before that Akufo-Addo will still win the forthcoming elections, therefore, Ghanaians must be prepared to pass through another waterless wilderness for four years.



After 30 years in Europe, it’s very confusing if you think about the current situation of Ghana. The country is in an extremely bad position. Any common Ghanaian that says the current political or economic situation is good, might be enjoying extra funds from the government coffers. Life in Ghana is harder than rock.



Nepotism in Ghanaian politics is collapsing the country, as well as an impediment to progress, the government must find a remedy to tackle this political pandemic like that of coronavirus in the country.