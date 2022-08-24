The reverence and love for the Gonjaland by the president is exceptional

Opinions of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Columnist: Iddi Adam Osman from Larabanaga

It is reported that the president of the Republic of Ghana, H. E Nana Akufo-Addo will pay a two-day working visit to the Savannah region of Ghana on 24th August 2022, and 25th August 2022.



As indicated on his itinerary, he will on separate occasions pay courtesy calls on the King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom who is also the lifetime president of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Yagbonwura Professor Sulemana Jakpa Tuntumba Boresa I, and the paramount chief of the Wasipe Traditional area, Wasipe Kabasagya I and Kusawguwura Soale.



It is further indicated that he will also commission several developmental projects started and finished by him and also inspect those still ongoing. He is also expected to hold a durbar with 15 paramount chiefs of Gonjaland.



From archives, this visit to Gonjaland or if you like Savannah region by the president will be the eighth( 8th) since he assumed office in 2017 as the president of Ghana and the Commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces. One special feature that deciphers his visits to Gonjaland from that of the other presidents or politicians is that his visits are mostly out of the election years.



This is a clear demonstration that his visits to Gonjaland are a sign of reverence and love to the chiefs and people of Gonjaland. For the records, he has been the president in the fourth republican dispensation of Ghana to visit Gonjaland many times outside an election year and one who has visited almost all the paramount areas of the Gonja kingdom.



The King and overlord of the Gonja kingdom in a speech to the president during the president 4th visit to the Jakpa expressed his appreciation to the president for the numerous visits and that those visits meant that the president respected and have the people of Gonjaland at the bottom of his heart.



The president has also openly shown his respect and like for the Gonjaland by giving opportunities to many sons and daughters of the Gonjaland to serve in his government.



In this angle also, he makes history as the president of the fourth republic of Ghana to appoint more Gonjalanders into his government and the first president to appoint more people from the home region of his main political opponent to serve in his government.



The following sons and daughters of the Kingdom have all served in his government



1) Lawyer Samuel Abdulai Jinapor from Damongo served as deputy chief of Staff in the first term and is now minister for lands and natural resources.



2) Mr. Sadik Boniface Sadik was appointed as Minister of Zongo and inner cities in the first term



3) Hajia Salamatu Forgor was appointed Ghana's ambassador to Namibia in the first term.



4) His Lordship, Peter Paul Ankyier, the Catholic Bishop of the Damongo diocese was appointed the Chairman of Ghana's Prisons Service in the first term and still holds that position.



5) The Paramount Chief of the Kpembi Traditional area, Kpembiwura Ndefoo Bambange IV was appointed a member of the board of Ghana's Energy Commission and the Northern Development Fund in the first term and renewed in the second term.



6) Dr. Clifford Braimah was appointed as the MD for Ghana Water Company Limited for the first term and renewed for the second term.



7) Dr. Sulemana Adam Achanso was appointed as a member of the board of Bui Power Authority for the first term and in the second term as a board member for the Lands Commission.



8) The paramount chief of the Buipe Traditional Area, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor was appointed as a member of the Prisons Council of Ghana in the first term and asked to continue in the second term



9) Mr. Albert Kassim Diwura was appointed the deputy CEO of Ghana's Export Promotion Authority in the first term and renewed in the second term.

10) The MP for Daboya- Mankargu constituency, Alhaji Asei is the current deputy health minister of Ghana.



11) Nyadia Sulemana is the deputy CEO of the Ghana Forestry Commission.

12) Mr. Abu Jaja is the deputy administrator of the Minerals Development Fund( MDF) in charge of Finance and administration and



12) Samuel Yenyu Tika is the deputy CEO of the Ghana Minerals Commission

13) Hon. Yakubu Zakaria was appointed the board member of Ghana Export Promotion Authority in the first republic and the procurement officer for Ghana Commercial Bank in the first term and renewed in the second term.



14) James Sunyenzi is the deputy CEO of the Ghana Boundary Commission

15)The MP for Salaga North is a board member of Ghana's Precious Minerals Buying Company



16) Alhaji Braimah Adam was appointed a member of the Ghana Hajj board and his appointment was extended in the second term.

17) Kabachewura Zakaria Ewuntomah is a board member of the Ghana Water Company Limited.



18) Dr. Soale Buah is a board member of the Ghana National. Development Planning Commission.



The people who got employed in the buoyant departments like Minerals Commission, Audit service, NIB, Ghana Water Company Limited, Ghana Forestry Commission, and many others are countless.



The Gonjaland has also received its fair share of infrastructural development under the presidency of Nana Akuffo Addo.



1) The two district hospitals in Buipe and Sawla and the ongoing district hospitals in Kpalbe and Daboya are under agenda 111.

2) The two warehouses in Bole and Salaga.



3) The Yapei and Salaga water projects and the several small town water projects and mechanized boreholes.



4) The virgin Bunjai- Fufulso road that links the eastern part of Gonja to the western part of Gonja.



5) The almighty Office building of the Regional Coordinating Council and the several offices of the regional departments.



6) The gari processing factory in Damongo and rice processing factory in Salaga.

7) The Daboya- Mankargu road



8) The asphaltic overlay of the Damongo township roads and the construction of new feeder roads in Damongo town to open it up for a proper layout.



9) The establishment of the Larabanga Islamic Senior High School.



10) The numerous projects in all the senior high schools of Gonjaland.



11) The High court in Damongo



12) The bungalows for staff of the various regional offices.



13) The establishment of a military barracks in Damongo



14) The Bamboo polyclinic



15) The astroturfs in Damongo and Salaga.



15) The waste recycling plant in Damongo.



16) The Debre inland port



The Yagbonwura was apt in giving him a Chieftaincy title "Yenawurawura", to wit, "one who walks his talk".