The qiyaul layl ant

Opinions of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Columnist: Adez Harrison

For some time now I’ve tried waking up at midnight to pray (tahajjud), but I get too tired and perhaps very lazy to do it.



I can blame it on the nature of my work because, it hasn’t been easy being an entrepreneur (a fashion designer) and, also working for another company. I can say that I get too tired during the day. This rainy season too has made matters worse. The bed gets too cozy and comfortable, and it’s literally very difficult to wake up in the morning, not to talk of waking up as early as 2 A.M., to have a talk with my Maker. The Almighty.



Upon all those promises and struggles impending my waking up, my mission had become unattainable. Sad! The feeling of contriteness and ruefulness fill my heart, as I wasn’t able to accomplish my ‘night mission’. I then asked Allah to forgive me and went on to tell him to wake me so we could have a talk. At least, a peaceful time together.



I slept very early just to achieve my desire. It was worth the try. Then, something happened last night. This hasn’t been the first time, though. I remember I’ve had such encounters which I’ll tell you later. All these encounters happened in Ramadan too?!

◦

I woke up twice. The first one was around 10 P.M., it was as if someone had woken me up. I checked my watch and it was early; way too early to pray “qiyamul layl” so I slept again.



The second time an ant bit me. Those ants that after biting you leave you in pain for three days. Yes! Those ones. I woke up, in search of the ant to kill it. I don’t spare such ants.



Lamentably, I think the ant had an escape plan. This was the first time such ants have had a break loose. I checked the time and it was 1:25 A.M. Conceivably, this is the time to pray Qiyamul Layl.



As I performed ablution and all ready to pray, I realised that the pain from the ant’s bite has subsided. No...this is not an ordinary ant. It was sent by someone. The Almighty.



I became calmer, as it dawned on me, reflecting upon what Allah says in (Quran 2:152) “Remember Me, and I will remember you.” Again in chapter 40:60, He says: “Call upon me, I will respond to you.” “Surely, Allah does not break His promise.” This is enshrined in Quran 3:9.



Humanely speaking, He sees us. He hears us even when we haven’t spoken. He is very close to us. We just have to listen and obey. Listen to those silent voices that talk to us and, we should be conscious and cautious in everything we do. He calls us His servants, despite all our flaws.



We just don’t deserve His love but He’s all Merciful and ever-ready to forgive us because we are all His creation.



So let’s all be grateful for what He has given and has done for us. For Allah says: “If you’re grateful, I’ll surely increase you.”