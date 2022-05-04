The promise made by President Mahama to repeal the E-levy act can only manifest if Ghanaians vote for the NDC

Opinions of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Columnist: Kweku Sam

The former President of the Republic of Ghana and obviously the next flag bearer of the NDC, H.E John Mahama during a lecture yesterday, 2nd May, 2022, dubbed ‘Ghana At A Cross Road’, stated strongly that the next NDC government will repeal the E-Levy Act.



This Act gives legal backing to the obnoxious electronic transaction tax (Momo tax) which several or the majority of well-meaning Ghanaians have kicked against.



This regressive tax undoubtedly will further aggravate the sufferings of the ordinary Ghanaian and in furtherance render them impoverished. The most affected are those who receive less than Ghc2000 a month as well as the unemployment.



This tax further discourages young guys from investing their limited resources thinking that their investment will go down the drain because of this tax. As for our farmers and traders, the least said about their difficulties the better.



Under this man-made self-inflicting excruciating hardship which we have been plunged into by President Akufo Addo, one would have expected the President to instead of taxing, provide stimulus packages that would give hope and encouragement to businesses. However, the President, Nana Addo and his cohorts decide to further tax us in spite of the monies received as a result of Covid 19.



To make this hardship end, it is incumbent on all well meaning Ghanaians most particularly people from the Western North who are predominantly farmers to do the needful by voting out this incompetent, clueless and cruel government that has continually demonstrated nothing but insensitivity to the plights of the people. In doing so, we must commit ourselves to massively voting for the NDC Parliamentary Candidates as well President Mahama so we can achieve this promise with ease.



The repeal will in itself bring relief to the people of Ghana whiles other pro-poor policies follows. Our resolve in creating one million decent jobs is still achievable.



The time is now and indeed we must win together to liberate ourselves from this incompetent governance.