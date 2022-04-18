The problem at the core of Kwahu Nkwatia chieftaincy crisis

Opinions of Monday, 18 April 2022

Columnist: Kofi Adu

Per the ruling at the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs on 16th March 2022-



-Kofi Sam Boamah was properly nominated in accordance with custom



-Nana Yaw Abordo was properly nominated, selected, and elected in accordance with custom



Now, let us examine what custom and tradition say in regards to chieftaincy nomination at Kwahu Nkwatia as captured in the Ghana Gazette of March 28, 1931-

"Subject to the approval of the Nkwatia Council headed by the Krontihene of Nkwatia, the stool candidate is nominated by the Stool Mother (Ohemaa).



The candidate is introduced to the Benkum Council through the Krontihene of Nkwatia. The Adehyiehene of Nkwatia sitting together with the principal members of the stool family (though each of them is eligible for nomination as stool candidate) consults with the stool mother (Ohemaa)."



(Note: Krontihene replaces Mankrado and Adehyiehene doubling as Abusuapayin of the royal family replaces Ankobeahene in the Gazzette)



A key requirement here is that for the nomination to be valid, there needs to be consultation between three entities- Adehyiehene, Ohemaa, and principal members of the stool family. Who are these principal members? The Gazette says “each of them is eligible for nomination as stool candidate.”



Indeed, they are the elders from the gates of Yiadom Royal Asona Abusua who have the matrilineal bloodline to be Ohene or Ohemaa. These gates are Abena Asantewa Gate, Appiagyei Gate and Adehyiehene Gate. In each of these gates, one can identify at least about four elders making a total of about twelve elders who ought to be consulted by Ohemma and Adehyiehene/Abusuapayin for a nomination to be valid.



So what happened in the Nkwatia chieftaincy nomination process after the passing of Nana Atuobi Yiadom IV?



The fact of the matter is that this key requirement of custom and tradition (and also captured by the Gazette) was not complied with. Ohemma and Adehyiehene/Abusuapayin did not consult with the principal members of the stool family in purporting to nominate Kofi Sam Boamah and Nana Yaw Abordo.



A simple interview with these principal elders of the family will attest to this anomaly.



In other words, neither Kofi Sam Boamah, Nana Yaw Abordo nor anyone else was not properly nominated in accordance with custom and tradition. Indeed, Adehyiehene and Ohemma had acknowledged to the family that mistakes were made and attempted to resolve them.



There is an audio recording of a so-called nomination meeting in July 2017 in which the voices of Ohemma, Abusuapayin, and others could be heard. This was presented in court by Nana Yaw Abordo’s team as evidence of his nomination.



The fact of the matter is that apart from Ohemma, Abusuapayin, and a couple of others (including Maame Joyce Abea, who is a junior member of the family), none of the others present to qualify as principal members of the stool family. That meeting could not nominate anyone.



So the question is how our honourable Nananom at the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs got it all wrong regarding the nomination. How did they come to the conclusion that the two litigants were properly nominated? How thorough were their inquiry and investigation? Why did they not find out the identities of those present in the recorded meeting?



And why did they not contact the Abusuapayin and other elders of the stool family for comment? After all, the consent of the principal members was required for valid nomination, and wouldn’t it be proper in a nomination inquiry to contact the principal members for comment?



The two litigants are doing everything they can to hide the truth - that they are not royals and were not properly nominated. When it comes to this, they are united and will vehemently oppose any action by the royal family through their money, political influence, court filings and intimidation.



But for how long? The TRUTH shall come out. And, the Eternal Wrath of the Ancestors of Yiadom Stool awaits anyone who in any way contributes to the desecration of their name and toil. Nana Amoafo Otein, Nana Yiadom I wake up!



Finally, what is the way forward one may ask? The only true and viable solution to the Nkwatia chieftaincy crisis is for all stakeholders to allow the royal family to restart the nomination process according to custom and tradition.