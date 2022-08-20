The president must address the nation on the worsening state of the economy

Opinions of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Columnist: Dr. Sam Ankrah

In times of national crises, the President has a duty to address the nation on the obvious matter and I believe it’s about time President Akuffo-Addo addressed the nation on the ongoing economic crises, notably, the ever-rising inflation and the ever-falling Cedi. This must be done sooner than later, to fan down an already calamitous situation.



First of all, President Akufo-Addo must acknowledge and admit that there's a mess and must exhibit accountable leadership by taking full responsibility for it. The covid blame game must cease. He said he could bring the economy back to life, but couldn't bring back lives lost to covid. So the sudden switch to blame covid for the ailing economy seems rather dishonest.



Secondly, to reassure the nation that he's in total control, the President must announce a number of hands-on measures he's going to execute to turn this tide around. They must include emergency measures, medium and long-term action plans, that he and his EMT have systematically prescribed to decisively put the ongoing chaos in check. I just hope the usual adhoc BOG ‘spiderman’ move of shoring up the cedi with loose dollars, (which I have always warned against), wouldn’t be on the plate this time around; and that’s even if there are any dollars left to play around with.



As for inflation, by the time you realise it has hit you, it's already too late. You can only roll out an immediate ‘programme of action to mitigate the social cost of adjustment’, whiles you institute medium and long term interventions to take proactive hold of it.



So, the President in this address must unveil a set of relief measures to ease the economic stress on our citizenry. These must include a possible temporary suspension of the tariff hikes, (which are about to heartlessly hit the masses in a little over a week). An emergency session of Parliament for a possible downward review of the E-Levy, would also be welcome, among other interventions. Of course, revenue would be affected, but the President must remember that the suffering masses whom he swore to protect, are the very masses from whom he’s squeezing these revenues, which somehow, don’t find their way back to the people. Almost everything these days is paid for with loans and natural resources. So at least temporarily, in these hard times, as the Cedi breaks the ‘ten’ and inflation breaks the roof, the President should allow the masses hold on to the few coins remaining in their palms until he has decisively contained the situation.



The hustle out there is real; who feels it knows it. So by the powers vested in him by the people, the President must hearken to the voices of the suffering majority and take urgent action.



Finally, the President must use his address to calm nerves down and allay the fears of the nation. It is clear that speculative sentiments are contributory factors to inflation and depreciation, especially over these past few days. His reassurance can decelerate the speed at which they are worsening, even if they don't immediately come to a hard brake.



The President’s silence is deafening and that’s not good for the business community, workers, and families who are directly and indirectly hard-hit by the current state of affairs; and whose quality of life diminishes by the minute as a result. Flash comments here and there, at public functions, will not do a thorough job of the matter. As our traditional leaders insist, “adea yede nsa ye no, ye de nsu yea enyeyie”. Tempers are simmering by the day, so Nana Addo must view this as a national security matter and say something soon.