The politics of the hellions of Ada Songor

Opinions of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Columnist: Jesuits of Gadaŋme

As a matter of fact, there was absolutely no way the Songor Libi Wonnor would not be privy to the fact that government concessions, like Songor, are usually leased and not sold.



So, for him to lead the crusade of trumpeting that Songor had been sold means he is a snake in a grass, venom-tongued and with a perfidious personality.



Again, for him to condemn the alleged selling of Songor while he was rather involved in the actual selling of a part of Songor to aliens shows how crude and cruel he is. This confirms the fact that he is extremely unpatriotic, an anti-Ada and a villain in the developmental affairs of Ada.



For the Libi Wornor to have a meeting with McDan, receive monies from him, have a kind of Memorandum of Understanding and yet, went behind him to incite the youth against the good work of the latter is indicative of the fact that the Wornor is a Judas Iscariot, a devil incarnate who doesn't deserve to hold a sacred office as the priest of Ada.



Honestly, the story about the Libi Wornor of Songor, the arch architect of all the contentions and commotions over Songor, is greatly despicable and nauseating to talk about. Nonetheless, for the purposes of streamlining the records and exposing the diabolical nature of the said traditional priest, we deem it extremely essential to proceed with this writeup.



First and foremost, the choice of this man as a priest was an afterthought and a fluke. Ada has ten clans and four Okor clans. The Songor Lagoon and its adjoining lands belong to the four Okor clans as hierarchically arranged - Adibiawe, Lomobiawe, Terkperbiawe, and Damgbebiawe. Terkperbiawe, the third clan, is where the man in question hails from. Elders of all the clans met on his case (as he had not yet a role to play) and, out of empathy, decided to offer the man a supplicatory function over the Lagoon. As such, he offers prayers for the wellbeing of the lagoon and for other purposes. But how could the lagoon have flourished with the supplicatory role of a man with an unclean spirit? From there on, he took over the lagoon as his personal property and began trading with it. Per the records, in 2003, he sold 1000 acres of Songor for $5,000.



The truth is, the advent of Electrochem was a threat to him because of his sycophantic and thievering activities. He, therefore, became the chief instigator in all the anti-McDan campaigns in Ada although he had been ironically part of meetings meant to make Electrochem welcomed in Ada.



Clearly, the agenda of Libi Wornor and some selfish politicians in Ada was to repeat the unfortunate incident that occurred during the Rawlings' Administration when a woman called Maggi died amidst similar situations and which compelled J. J. Rawlings, the then president, to withdraw from Songor. They made their diabolical intention loud and clear that with their atrocious deeds they were going to frustrate McDan and Electrochem "big time" for them to have no other choice than to vacate Ada. Therefore, each time Electrochem's surveyors got to the field to work, the heartless priest organize hooligans to attack the surveyors, beat them up and seize their tools. They would then quickly run to the press and publish, with false pictures, that Electrochem had attacked innocent residents of Ada. Those where the fake commentaries Kelvin Taylor was running on his With All Due Respect Show without doing thorough investigation. It has been established however, with indisputable circumstantial evidences, that the priest in question was behind all those atrocities and mayhem towards the staff of Electrochem and the good work of Nene Kabu Koranteng l (McDan).



His own accomplice, Amartey Paul, who deflected from his devilish camp, is a living witness. Another political figure he was using to demonize McDan and Electrochem was Yaw Graham. Again, when he gentleman who led in seizing tools from Electrochem's workers realized it was all false that residents in some parts of Ada were going to be relocated, he went to the authorities, confessed and apologized to them.



Undoubtedly, Libi Wornor is a traditional priest who has the guts to throw sacred customs and traditions into the gutters. He was seen shod in canvas in a protest match; he was among an NDC rally at Bonikope where members of a committee set up by the four Okor clans and the Paramount Chief, to sensitize and engage the people about Electrochem’s project, were attacked with stones and disallowed from holding their meeting.



In fact, his mannerisms, attitudes, utterances and actions are in variance with the practices of the sacred office of the traditional priesthood. Actually, his actions are sacrilegious, blasphemous and desecrating, irreverent to the ethics and tenets of the priesthood office. If care is not taken, his continued occupying of the priestly office may invoke the wrath of the gods and ancestors of Ada which will eventually spell doom for the community. No wonder, his people and family, who had perceived the imminent danger, decided to disown him and have nothing to do with him again. According to them, the nuisances, the disgraces and the vituperations were very much unbearable. Summarily, he is simply the embodiment of all those abominable acts that contributed to the death of Songor. Clearly, he befits the perfect description of the devil. He has woefully failed the people of Ada and must apologies to them or be sued for his involvement in every illegal act.



In this beautiful story of a divine intervention in the life of Ada for her prosperity, the role of the ANTAGONIST, Libi Wonnor, has truly revealed the real qualities of tolerance, resilience, perseverance, humanitarianism, forgiveness, love and care in the PROTAGONIST, Nene Kabu Koranteng I (McDan). This is a show for the world to witness.



