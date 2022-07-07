The political symbolism of announcing Ghana's current return to the IMF on 1st July

Opinions of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Columnist: Botsyoe Blaise

The current decision by Ghana to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) came to the attention of the public on 1st July (a day Ghana gained full sovereign status), 2022.



It was announced by the Minister of Information; Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah through a press release. Thereafter, many people have reacted differently to the appropriateness or otherwise of this decision, in both traditional and social media.



Those who criticized the decision premised their critique largely on past and recent pronouncements by senior government officials, regarding our relationship with the Fund.



The president (then presidential candidate), the vice president (as a running mate and later a vice president), the finance minister and his deputy are just a few among many government officials, who vociferously expressed disdain towards a similar relationship in the recent past.



My focus however is not to look at the rightness of this decision because a lot has been amplified in that regard. My concern hinges on the political symbolism of announcing our 17th economic Olympiad with the IMF on a republic day.



Up until 2019, the day was observed as a national holiday. It was changed to a commemorative day instead. It is no secret that, this change was met with stiff opposition from a section of the citizenry and continues to attract political condemnation.



Those who challenge this evolution see it as a naked attack on our sovereign power. Barely few months after assuming office, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, announced the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda of his government.



This agenda was expected to serve as a buffer against any "foreign invasion" of our economy. Few years on, the economy has completely rebelled against all forms of local management.



The high cost of living triggered by a running inflation and a high exchange rate are some manifestations of this rebellion. In order to save the economy from further deterioration, it appears that, the government is sacrificing the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda to the altar of Ghana For Aid Agenda.



While the decision to go back to the IMF may not be a political taboo, the choice of 1st July (A Sovereign Republic Day) to communicate the decision to the public rings political bells.



In my subjective estimation, reversing 1st July from a public holiday to a commemorative day and using the same day to announce a decision to go for external economic assistance creates a political web.



I hope that, this web becomes the foundational design for a beautiful Kente cloth but not a web that will haunt us in the near future.