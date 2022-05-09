The political loss

Opinions of Monday, 9 May 2022

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

They are now our offenders

Those we call them leaders

For we solved their problem

What we wanted them to solve

We gave them a life of luxury

Thus, we are paid with misery

And yet some hail them in public

That is when they get their share

They would thus cry in privacy

That is if they couldn’t cash out

And as hardship came forth

It quaked with much impudence

And none cried with only one eye

Tears were shed even in the brain

Now anytime politics shows its face

We beg it to leave our leaders to think

Since politics inhibits politicians

Our future, they made it a mockery

Our exploit, they made it their gain

How can we grow as a country

when we are being eaten alive?