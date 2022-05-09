The political loss

Opinions of Monday, 9 May 2022
Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi
They are now our offenders
Those we call them leaders
For we solved their problem
What we wanted them to solve
We gave them a life of luxury
Thus, we are paid with misery
And yet some hail them in public
That is when they get their share
They would thus cry in privacy
That is if they couldn’t cash out
And as hardship came forth
It quaked with much impudence
And none cried with only one eye
Tears were shed even in the brain
Now anytime politics shows its face
We beg it to leave our leaders to think
Since politics inhibits politicians
Our future, they made it a mockery
Our exploit, they made it their gain
How can we grow as a country
when we are being eaten alive?