The plight of casual workers in Ghanaian public universities: A violation of labour rights and the labour act

Opinions of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Columnist: Kwame TAkyi Danquah

May is a month dedicated to celebrating and honouring workers' contributions to society. As we commemorate Labour Month, we must also remember the plight of casual workers in Ghanaian public universities. These workers face gross labour rights violations, including inhumane working conditions and low wages, that violate the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) of Ghana.



The Labour Act requires employers to provide a safe and healthy working environment, as stated in Section 5, and social security benefits, including healthcare and pensions, as required by Section 91(1). However, casual workers in these universities lack access to these basic entitlements.



It is unacceptable that these workers, who play an integral role in the daily operations of these institutions, are not provided with the protections and benefits guaranteed by law. Employers treat them as disposable workers and subject them to oppression and hardship, a breach of the Act's provisions.



Ghanaian public universities must take immediate action to improve the working conditions of casual workers. Employers must provide job security and access to benefits, such as statutory holidays and paid annual leave, in compliance with the Act's provisions. They must also ensure that the workers receive fair wages and opportunities for growth and development to create a productive and equitable work environment, as required by Section 63(1) of the Act.



As we celebrate May Day and Labour Month, let us remember that the Labour Act is critical in protecting workers' rights and welfare. Ghanaian public universities must adhere to the Act's provisions to provide casual workers with a safe, respectful, and equitable working environment. This will create progress towards a fair and just society for all workers.