The passage of the E-levy Bill remains illegal

Opinions of Friday, 1 April 2022

Columnist: Eben Brown

Concerning the recent illegal passage of the E-levy bill, I must say I’m very disgusted by the way this Akufo-Addo government is relentlessly insistent on imposing this burdensome tax on the Ghanaian people regardless of the strong opposition it has been greeted with.



First, in the history of the fourth republic, we’re being told under this Akufo-Addo government that deputy speakers who do not partake in parliamentary debates when they ascend unto the seat of the speaker, all of a sudden, can vote on the issue they were barred from debating on by virtue of the fact that they had assumed the position of the speakership in the absence of the substantive.



The numerous attempts to forcibly make parliament kowtow to the will of the executive is an affront to our democracy and leaves us with very bad precedence.



Yesterday, we saw the majority side of parliament illegally passing the E-Levy bill when they didn’t have the required 138 MPs to form a quorum for a decision to be taken which is in clear contrast to the ruling on Justice Abdulai Vrs Attorney-General that was given by the apex court.



Unfortunately, we have people calling out the 137 NDC MPs who fought against the introduction of this tax from day one. The NDC MPs need not prove more how well they have fought this battle and how their resolve against this regressive tax has not softened.



The good reasonable people of this country know they have done their very best. It is for only purposes of mischief that one would blame an NDC MP for the passage of the E-Levy bill.



Why have we let go of MPs who gleefully voted for the E-Levy to be passed against the desire of the people who elected them into the office and then lambast the 137 NDC MPs who have echoed the sentiments of the Ghanaian people?



How do you buy Kenkey from the NPP and go to the NDC for Shito? How do you vote for NPP and go to NDC to shield you from the harsh treatment NPP is meting out on you?