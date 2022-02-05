The pangs of an angry teacher

Opinions of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Columnist: Osman Iddi

I am a teacher. Yes, I am. I am not just a teacher but a manager of the nation's greatest asset and resources. That is the human resources. My profession is the noblest and the cradle of all professions. To put it right, every profession passed through the hands of a teacher.



Even the creams of the society, I mean those of the professions that are very much revered, say the auditor, lawyer, accountant, engineer, pilot, geologist, etc and article 71 holders namely, the president, members of parliament, supreme court judges, MMDCEs, etc passed through my hands. It is because of me you can read this piece. The effects of my impart on the nation are eternal and not immediately noticed.



I defied all odds to be trained as a professional teacher. When I completed senior high school, I got very good grades that gave me the urge to offer every program I wanted to study at any tertiary institution but I decided to be trained as a teacher.



Mohammed Mustapha, one of my mates at senior high school who suggested to me to offer medicine at the university is now a medical doctor and doing very well in life. Asobayire Abigail, who has always told us in our days at the senior high school that her future dream was to become a journalist and host very prominent people in her programs has achieved that and is now dining and wining with people who move and control the nation.



Dramani Boreshama who I defied his plea to study Business administration is doing very well as a chartered accountant in a reputable organization. None of my friends took it kindly with me and a few of others who decided to offer Education at the tertiary level and to become professional teachers. They opined that teachers are not paid well.



Teachers have no side issues. Abigail Nketia, our girl's prefect in the senior high school who was fond of me looked me in my face and said "Rushdiya Bianto, do you not get what we are telling you? Do you want to die a pauper? She stressed. In an attempt to buttress her point she even at a point asked me to compare the standards of living of our teachers who taught us in all the levels of schooling to their contemporaries in other professions.



Despite these daunting statements about the teaching profession from my friends and family members, I remained adamant and focused and never relented on my oars to becoming the teacher I have always yearned to become. Admittedly, I did not choose to become a teacher as a consolation or due to a circumstance but I passionately chose it because of the role it plays in nation-building and the development of my country.



As a teacher, I do not only inculcate knowledge into my pupils/ students, I also play several roles. The effects of my work are eternal. It will never be felt today except for ages to come. The tenets of the teaching profession oblige me to regularly monitor and track the performance, behaviors, and attitudes of my pupils/ students and guide and counsel them when it is necessary.



I also inspire and motivate them to do more positive acts. Essentially, the sum of my work is to produce the right human resources for the country.



This notwithstanding, I am treated as a second fiddle. Almost everybody who should cordially partner with me to do my work diligently seems to hate me. Parents of my students/ pupils seem to detest me. The very children I teach hate me to the marrow.



My employer does not care about my conditions of service. I work under very harsh and unfavorable conditions yet it is not a bit of concern to my employer. Policies about my work are made without my input and when I complain I am told I only implement decisions made by policymakers. The worst of them all is the teacher union I have joined to fight and negotiate on my behalf for better working conditions.



When will my efforts ever be appreciated and rewarded? Anyway, I am told that it is in heaven that I will be rewarded. It is therefore not surprising that parents and government will take the credit when children perform creditably well in Basic Education Certificate Examination and West African Senior High Certificate Examination but they are quick to blame me when the same students fail. Is this not ironic?



Please I deserve better.