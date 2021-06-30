The next president after Nana Akufo-Addo would face the worst political, economic crisis

Opinions of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

Analyzing Ghana’s current depressing political and economic crisis, the high unemployment rate, the upsurge of crimes in the country, and the government's inability to stop taking loans to get the economy back on track, after Nana Akufo Addo, the next Ghanaian president will face the worst harsh reality.



Unless you are a Ghanaian that doesn’t care about the country but if you do, surely, you will agree with me that the future of Ghana is very bleak. Ghana is not okay because the tribalism and nepotism sustaining the government want to convince everyone that the country is on the right track.



Some of the problems that have taken their toll on the country are massive corruption, the lack of employment, inflation, and severe economic crisis. Who imagined Ghana could be in such a hopeless situation with the politicians not knowing what to do?



Like a woman provided with every ingredient yet can’t cook, Ghanaian politicians don’t know how to create jobs, amidst large tons of mineral resources embedded in our soil. The lack of job, can’t salvage the economy, therefore, the common people will cry out in pain.



Ghana’s political system has changed dramatically within a few years and it has gone worse.



Already today it is necessary to clearly realize in what kind of country we live and the valuable resources we have, yet no one sees any progress and developments in Ghana, rather than suffering, hardships, crimes, lack of employment, and the rise of armed robbers.



Ghana has accumulated wealth but the lack of experience and knowledge has led to political instability and chronic suffering that has turned into a deep economic recession, the depreciation of the Cedi, and a drop in income.



About 15 years ago, Ghana was gradually getting out of a severe economic crisis amidst massive corruption under the NDC government which the NPP capitalized on it to change the mind of Ghanaians. Unfortunately, the NPP government has failed to deliver the people what they promised.



The worst of all is the unprecedented hardships, clampdown on people’s freedom, and political instability which have gripped the nation.



Nana Akufo Addo, the now-president who once criticized the late John Jerry Rawlings against the Value-Added Tax, has now introduced more taxes than any Ghanaian president.



Above all, the Nana Akufo Addo has incurred more debt on Ghana than any Ghanaian president, yet no one can explain to the people how and what the money is used for.



At the same time, the president who can’t restore business confidence in the common people that have lost their businesses has inflated custom duties at the ports and harbors, as a result ceasing the flow of capital and goods into the country.



One doesn’t need to be a political or economic analyst to predict the future of Ghana. Ghana has sunk like a ship in the middle of the ocean and it is likely that no president after Nana Akufo Addo can salvage the country within ten to twenty years despite the oil revenues.



The only leader that can save Ghana has to be far from taking any loan and then increase the role of utilizing the country’s resources to create work and to develop the country.



Since the lack of investments affects the economy, Ghana needs the kind of leader to encourage investment by removing all the corruptible barriers and high taxations that have hampered and discouraged investments.



Other than that anyone that becomes president after Nana Akufo Addo will suffer a similar fate. It doesn’t matter which political party wins because none of them possess the ability to salvage Ghana because of its fragile state.



The fact we can't ignore is the current depressive state of Ghana under the NPP government is just the tip of the iceberg, before the "four years more for Nana" comes to an end, Ghana has completely submerged in the ocean.



It is happening right under your nose but you have refused to accept it because of tribalism and hypocrisy.